Juveniles Arrested For Burglaries

Two juveniles are in the Texarkana Bi-State Jail and at the Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center after Texarkana Police chased them on foot several times in early July. Vanderic Ross, 17, and an unnamed 16-year-old were suspects in several overnight burglaries of vape shops beginning around 3:00 am on Monday a week ago. An alarm call at the Vapor Stop on North Stateline led police to find the front door glass shattered and items missing from inside the store, and minutes later, police found a similar situation at a vape store on College Drive. Surveillance video showed suspects using a large rock to break in the glass on the front doors of the businesses.