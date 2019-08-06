Upshur County Man Dies in Gregg County Crash

Tuesday morning at 6:42, Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on State Spur 502, just south of FM-1844, one mile north of the city of Longview in Gregg County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Sonota, Jennifer Rana Phillips, 42, of Diana was traveling south on State Spur 502 ahead of a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Christopher Allen Jaynes, 36, of Ore City who was also southbound. Jaynes failed to control his speed and struck the Hyundai on its back left. The impact caused the Ford to roll onto its left side in the center lane where it was struck by a 2020 Kia Sorenta driven by Donna Kinsella, 59, of Gaithersburg MD who was traveling north in the center lane preparing to make a left turn onto FM-1884. Jaynes was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jameson and was taken to Welch Funeral Home in Longview. Phillips was not shown to be injured on the initial report, Kinsella was transported to Longview Regional Hospital in stable condition. The crash remains under investigation.