USDA Links Bird Flu To Cats

TSN- The USDA is urging people who live near dairy farms to be on the lookout for any sick pets that might have bird flu. The Avian Influenza Virus crossed from birds into cattle at some dairy farms in Texas earlier this year. Now, the USDA says cats appear susceptible to getting the virus from raw milk from infected cows. They’re tracking increased reports of cats with neurologic disease near some dairy farms. They’re urging pet owners near dairy operations to get their cats tested if they get sick. They also say that the commercial milk supply is still safe because of the pasteurization process.