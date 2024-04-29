Paris Police Report For Monday, April 29

Friday afternoon at 2:33, a Paris Officer initiated a traffic stop in the 1900 Block of Simpson Street for expired registration and recognized the passenger as Brian Nichols. He knew Nichols, 37, had an active warrant out of Red River County. They arrested Nichols for Felony Red River County Motion to Revoke Probation/Possession of a Controlled Substance. Nichols was additionally charged with On-View Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance of Methamphetamine and booked into the Paris Jail.

On Saturday morning at 9:13, a victim reported that an unknown white male opened her vehicle’s unlocked driver’s door the day before. She had parked in the 3900 block of Bonham Street. A plastic shopping bag containing approximately $30 in loose change from the center console area was missing. The victim captured the incident on store video footage. They contacted the suspect, who initially denied the theft but shortly admitted that he converted the change into dollar bills at Kroger and had spent the money on snacks and food. Police will forward a Burglary of Motor Vehicle case to the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.

On Saturday, at 9:56 am, during an investigation of a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, a Detective and a Lieutenant made contact with Eric Dowdy, 45, in the 100 block of NW 33rd Street. Dowdy had possession of a methamphetamine smoking pipe and methamphetamine. The location was within 1,000 feet of a school. Dowdy was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance-Meth in a Drug-Free Zone.

Shots Fired were reported Sunday morning at 2:32 in the 1800 block of Jackson Court. Allegedly, a subject had pointed a handgun at a house and fired a shot. A victim stated that she had moved here from the Dallas area approximately six months ago to get away from the life she was living and believes the suspects were parts of her past. Police located the suspect’s vehicle in the 2900 block of South Church Street. Officers found a stolen firearm, and they placed it into police evidence. Four heavily intoxicated males were all arrested for Public Intoxication. They claimed they were involved in an altercation with another group of people. A Felony Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm is under investigation.

At 1:12 Sunday afternoon, a Criminal Trespass was reported in the 1900 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers contacted April Tametra Cawvey, sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot. Cawvey stated that she had active warrants for her arrest, which officers confirmed. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle, police conducted a probable cause search. Cawvey was arrested and booked for on-view Possession of Controlled Marijuana and three active Class C warrants out of Paris Municipal Court.

On Sunday afternoon at 2:18, the owner reported an all-black Smith & Wesson M&P shield with an EZ grip pistol valued at $459 stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Sycamore Street. The gun was in a black holster with a loaded magazine.

The Paris Police Department responded to 184 Calls for Service, Made 16 Adult Arrests, and Initiated 56 Traffic Stops during the weekend ending Sunday, April 28.

Alice Webb – Records Clerk/Public Information Officer