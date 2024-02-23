UT Board Of Regents Names New SFA President

The University of Texas System Board of Regents Thursday named the sole finalist for President of Stephen F. Austin State University. Dr. Neal R. Weaver is president of Georgia Southwestern University in Americus, Georgia. The board said they must wait at least 21 days before voting to approve Weaver as president.
