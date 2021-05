Today is Cinco de Mayo, which many celebrate by eating Mexican food. This year, we’re also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the frozen margarita machine, which the Smithsonian’s Steve Velasquez says ushered in a culinary revolution. Now there are Mexican restaurants in every town. The original machine, which was invented by a Dallas restaurant owner is on display at the Smithsonian in Washington.

