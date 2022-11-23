Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Mavericks at Boston Celtics 6:30 pm ESPN

Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder 7:00 pm

Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs 7:00 pm

NHL

Wednesday

Blackhawks at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm ESPN+

NFL

Thursday

Giants (7-3) at Arlington Cowboys (7-3) 3:30 pm FOX

Texans (1-8) at Miami Dolphins (7-3) Noon CBS

Saints (4-7) at Santa Clara 49ers (6-3) 3:5 pm FOX

COLLEGE

Georgia led off the CFP selection committee’s rankings for the third straight week. Ohio State followed them at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and TCU at No. 4. The Buckeyes and Wolverines, who play this coming Saturday in Columbus, both trailed in the second half last week before keeping their undefeated records intact. Michigan and TCU needed go-ahead field goals in the final minute to hold off Illinois and Baylor, respectively. USC’s dramatic road win over crosstown rival UCLA wasn’t enough to leapfrog two-loss LSU, which beat UAB 41-10 at Tiger Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Mt Pleasant Tigers will be at Greenville Friday (Nov 26), with Freshmen boys tipping off at 11:00 am, followed by JV at 11:00 and Varsity at 1:30 pm.

Sulphur Springs’ guys are 5-0 and the Lady Cats went 2-0 the last two days. The Wildcats did in Naaman Forest 71-51. Next up will be Garland next Tuesday at 6:30 pm. The Lady Cats finished Farmersville 54-45 Tuesday.

The 2nd Annual Clarksville Tigers Thanksgiving Classic will take place in Clarksville Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will showcase eight basketball teams, five varsity squads, and three junior varsity teams, including Clarksville, Longview, North Lamar, Liberty-Eylau JV, Prairiland, Idabel JV, Paris JV, and Jacksonville are attending.