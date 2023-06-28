Wednesday’s Sports

Ryan Mallett

NFL

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who went on to have a seven-year career in the NFL, died Tuesday in an apparent drowning at a Florida beach. He was 35. The sheriff’s office said people called first responders to a beach in Destin around 2:12 pm as a group swimming in the Gulf of Mexico near a sandbar struggled to return to shore. One of the individuals, later identified as Mallett, was not breathing when they pulled him out of the water. EMS transported him to a local hospital, where they pronounced him deceased.

NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson will not race this weekend in NASCAR’s Cup Series street race in Chicago following the deaths of his wife’s parents and a nephew in Oklahoma. The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife, Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, located about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.

MLB

Tuesday

Cardinals (33-45) 4 – Astros (42-37) 2

Rangers (48-31) 8 – Tigers (34-44) 3

Wednesday

Astros (42-37) at St Louis Cardinals (33-45) at 6:45 pm

Tigers (34-44) at Arlington Rangers (48-31) at 7:05 pm

Detroit Tigers left-hander Matthew Boyd will undergo Tommy John surgery after sustaining a partial sprain during Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers. The reconstruction surgery means Boyd will miss the rest of this season and most of next season if not all of it.

NHL

The Dallas Stars signed right wing Evgenii Dadonov (ye-GEN dad-ON-nov) to a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season yesterday. A late addition to the Stars in time for their run to the Western Conference Finals, Dadonov, 34, finished with seven goals and 33 points in a season he began with the Montreal Canadiens. He recorded ten points in 16 of the Stars’ 19 playoff games. He missed their final three postseason games with a lower-body injury.