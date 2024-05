Wednesday’s Sports

NBA

Tuesday

East Finals G1

Celtics (1-0) 133 – Pacers (0-1) 128 (OT)

Wednesday

West Finals G1

Mavericks (0-0) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (0-0) 7:30 pm TNT

NHL

East Final G1

Panthers (0-0) at New York Rangers (0-0) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (22-27) 6 – Angels (19-30) 5

Rangers Idle

Wednesday

Angels (19-30) at Houston Astros (22-27) at 1:00 pm

Rangers (24-25) at Philadelphia Phillies (35-14) 5:40 pm

COLLEGE

Baseball

American Athletic tournament

No 9 East Carolina 12 – Rice 4

SEC Tournament

LSU 9 – No. 11 Georgia (39-15) 1

Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech (32-24) 6 – No. 24 Texas (35-21) 4

Big 12 Tournament

TCU (32-19) 5 – West Virginia (33-23) 2

HIGH SCHOOL

REGIONAL FINALS

Softball

Region II

6A

Rockwall vs. Midway at Midlothian Wed 5:00 pm – One Game

5A

Melissa vs. Walnut Grove at Lovejoy G1 Tue, G2 Wed, G3 Sat

Harlingen South vs. Liberty Hill, G1 Corpus Christi Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 San Antonio Northside 4:30 pm

4A

Aubrey vs. Canton at Royse City 7:00 pm, G1 Tue, G2 Thu, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Whitesboro 4 – Rains 2, at Wylie G2 Thu, G3 Sat

Columbus vs. Hallettsville, G1 Hal Wed 6:00 pm, G2-3 Col Sat 4:00 pm

Baseball

5A

Forney vs. Lone Star at DBU 8:99 pm G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Sat Noon

Lovejoy vs. Frisco, at Al Alvord 7:30 pm G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 5:00 pm

4A

Celina vs. Pleasant Grove at G1 ETBU Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Denton Guyer 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat 6:00 pm

Liberty-Eylau vs. Fort Worth Benbrook at Mike Carter, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

3A

Gunter vs. Tatum at DBU Wed 5:00 pm – One Game

Boyd vs. Harmony at North Forney, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 11:00 am, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

2A Region II

Collinsville vs. Axtell at Weatherford, G1 Wed 6:00 pm, G2-3 Thu 3:30 pm

Tom Bean vs. Valley Mills at Duncanville 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

2A Region III

Kerens vs. Shelbyville at Madisonville Thu at 6:00 pm

Harleton vs. Centerville at Rusk G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City vs. Abbott at Saginaw G1-2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 4:00 pm

1A Region III

Neches vs. Chester at Rusk G1 Sat 7:00 pm, Hudson G2 Tue 28th, 6:00 pm, G3 Hudson Wed 29th 6:00 pm