Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (72-55) 7 – Red Sox (66-60) 3

Diamondbacks (66-61) 6 – Rangers (72-54) 3

Wednesday

Red Sox (66-60) at Houston Astros (72-55) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (72-55) Idle

Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer, and Justin Verlander threw six scoreless innings to help the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 on Tuesday night. Plate umpire Pat Hoberg ejected Boston manager Alex Cora and right fielder Alex Verdugo (ver-DO-go) for arguing balls and strikes as the Red Sox lost a second straight game at Houston.

Zac Gallen struck out 11 over six stellar innings, Alek Thomas had a super diving catch on the warning track for the first out of the ninth, and the Arizona Diamondbacks held off the skidding Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The New York Yankees extended a losing streak to nine for the first time in 41 years when Tommy Kahnle (CAN-lee) allowed a go-ahead homer to CJ Abrams with two outs in the eighth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

NFL

The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Cable Farley died in an explosion that destroyed the NFL player’s North Carolina home and injured another person. Robert M. Farley, 61, was found dead in the debris of the Lake Norman, North Carolina, house Tuesday morning. They think gas had accumulated, causing the explosion.

WNBA

A’ja Wilson went off for 53 points to tie the WNBA single-game scoring record Tuesday night. It came 11 days after setting a career-high with 40 points. Wilson went even more prominent as the Aces won 112-100 on the road against the Atlanta Dream. Her 53-point outburst matched that of center Liz Cambage, who set the single-game scoring record while playing for the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.

COLLEGE

Former Longview Lobo Haynes King, son of Lobo head football coach and athletic director John King, has been named the starter at Georgia Tech. He will play for the Yellowjackets’ in the upcoming season opener.

Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced the ticket policies for A&M-Commerce students and faculty/staff for the 2023-24 academic year. For students, the 2023-24 academic year provides free admission to all home athletics events again for all Lion Students.