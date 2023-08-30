Wednesday’s Sports

Trey Lance

MLB

Tuesday

Astros (75-58) 6 – Red Sox (69-64) 2

Rangers (75-57) 2 – Mets (66-73) 1

Wednesday

Astros (75-58) at Boston Red Sox (69-63) at 3:10 pm

Rangers (74-57) at Queens Mets (60-72) at 5:40 pm

Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and the Houston Astros continued their late-August surge with a 6-2 win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Mitch Garver homered to snap a scoreless tie in the seventh inning, and Texas finally emerged from an untimely slump. That was two close ballgames in a row, with a win over the New York Mets 2-1 on Tuesday night.

NFL

Trey Lance continues to get acquainted with his new surroundings, but he is glad to be with the Dallas Cowboys after a trade from the San Francisco 49ers last Saturday. The Niners selected him with the third overall pick in 2021, giving up three first-round choices to the Dolphins.

NBA

The Mavericks waived center JaVale McGee on Tuesday, about a year after signing him as a free agent to a three-year contract with plans for him to start. McGee started seven of the first nine games but fell out of the rotation about a month into the season and played sparingly the rest of the way. McGee averaged 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games last season. The 35-year-old has career averages of 7.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mt Pleasant freshmen and JV play in Sulphur Springs on Thursday, August 31, and they have pushed back the game times by 30 minutes. The freshmen start at 5:30 pm, and JV follows at 7:00 pm, with tickets sold at the gate. Friday, Sulphur Springs is at Mt Pleasant, with kickoff at 7:30 pm. All tickets are sold online at www.mpisd.net/athletic-tickets.