Wednesday’s Sports

Why does Ponder and Prosper make these two smile?
NBA
Tuesday
Pelicans (35-24) 115 – Knicks (35-24) 92
Timberwolves (41-17) 114 – Spurs (11-48) 105
Thunder (41-17) 112 – Rockets (25-33) 95
Cavaliers (38-19) 121 – Mavericks (33-25) 119
Max Strus drilled a 59-footer as time expired, his fifth made 3-pointer in the final four minutes, to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a wild 121-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
Wednesday
Mavericks (33-25) at Toronto Raptors (22-36) at 6:30 pm
Pelicans (35-24) at Indianapolis Pacers (33-26) at 6:30 pm ESPN
NHL
Tuesday
Avalanche (36-19-5) 5 – Stars (35-17-9) 1
Andrew Cogliano and Nathan MacKinnon scored 49 seconds apart to help Colorado pull away in the second before the half. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots, and the Avalanche cruised to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.
COLLEGE
NCAAW
Tuesday
No. 21 Baylor (22-6 11-6) 74 – Cincinnati (13-15 5-12) 55
Wednesday
No. 3 Texas (26-3 13-3) at No. 20 Oklahoma (20-7 14-2) 6:00 pm ESPN+
NCAAM
Tuesday
No. 1 Houston (25-3 12-3) 67 – Cincinnati (16-12 5-10) 59
GOLF
On Monday, Seth Graber carded in a top-four finish at the Gulf Coast Collegiate for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team at the English Turn Golf and Country Club.
HIGH SCHOOL
After four meets, the Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Powerlifting team has qualified seven lifters for Regionals. MPHS competes in Region III Division I, encompassing all 5A and 6A high schools in Northeast Texas. For athletes to qualify for the regional meet, a lifter must be in the top 12 in their weight class, reach the automatic total for their weight class, or be one of the top two lifters in 5A.
Pictured above is Chapel Hill’s head basketball coach David Schmitt with wife after the Hooks game at Hallsville on Tuesday night. Next up is Ponder at Prosper Friday at 7:00 pm.
Tuesday
Anna 53 – No. 16 Eastern Hills 50
Beckville 66 – San Augustine 53
No. 2 Carter 61 – Paris 45
Chapel Hill MP 73 – Hooks 64
Chapel Hill TY 88 – Spring Hill 60
Dodd City 60 – Perrin-Whitt 54
No. 8 Lancaster 75 – Nacogdoches 52
No. 13 Longview 50 – Crandall 49
Martins Mill 36 – Grapeland 25
Muenster 57 – Honey Grove 49
North Hopkins 46 – Cooper 33
Paradise 56 – Trinity Leadership 32
Rockwall 54 – Wylie East 51
Shelbyville 53 – Timpson 50
Tatum 57 – Winnsboro 29