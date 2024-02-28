Wednesday’s Sports

Why does Ponder and Prosper make these two smile?

NBA

Tuesday

Pelicans (35-24) 115 – Knicks (35-24) 92

Timberwolves (41-17) 114 – Spurs (11-48) 105

Thunder (41-17) 112 – Rockets (25-33) 95

Cavaliers (38-19) 121 – Mavericks (33-25) 119

Max Strus drilled a 59-footer as time expired, his fifth made 3-pointer in the final four minutes, to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a wild 121-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Mavericks (33-25) at Toronto Raptors (22-36) at 6:30 pm

Pelicans (35-24) at Indianapolis Pacers (33-26) at 6:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Tuesday

Avalanche (36-19-5) 5 – Stars (35-17-9) 1

Andrew Cogliano and Nathan MacKinnon scored 49 seconds apart to help Colorado pull away in the second before the half. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33 shots, and the Avalanche cruised to a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Tuesday

No. 21 Baylor (22-6 11-6) 74 – Cincinnati (13-15 5-12) 55

Wednesday

No. 3 Texas (26-3 13-3) at No. 20 Oklahoma (20-7 14-2) 6:00 pm ESPN+

NCAAM

Tuesday

No. 1 Houston (25-3 12-3) 67 – Cincinnati (16-12 5-10) 59

GOLF

On Monday, Seth Graber carded in a top-four finish at the Gulf Coast Collegiate for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team at the English Turn Golf and Country Club.

HIGH SCHOOL

After four meets, the Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Powerlifting team has qualified seven lifters for Regionals. MPHS competes in Region III Division I, encompassing all 5A and 6A high schools in Northeast Texas. For athletes to qualify for the regional meet, a lifter must be in the top 12 in their weight class, reach the automatic total for their weight class, or be one of the top two lifters in 5A.

Pictured above is Chapel Hill’s head basketball coach David Schmitt with wife after the Hooks game at Hallsville on Tuesday night. Next up is Ponder at Prosper Friday at 7:00 pm.

Tuesday

Anna 53 – No. 16 Eastern Hills 50

Beckville 66 – San Augustine 53

No. 2 Carter 61 – Paris 45

Chapel Hill MP 73 – Hooks 64

Chapel Hill TY 88 – Spring Hill 60

Dodd City 60 – Perrin-Whitt 54

No. 8 Lancaster 75 – Nacogdoches 52

No. 13 Longview 50 – Crandall 49

Martins Mill 36 – Grapeland 25

Muenster 57 – Honey Grove 49

North Hopkins 46 – Cooper 33

Paradise 56 – Trinity Leadership 32

Rockwall 54 – Wylie East 51

Shelbyville 53 – Timpson 50

Tatum 57 – Winnsboro 29