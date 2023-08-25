Weekly Road Report

Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting August 21, 2023. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists should remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sherman Area

Fannin, Grayson Counties

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

This operation will allow crews to place temporary pavement to transition from the existing pavement to reconstructed US 75 and US 82 frontage roads. The intersections will reopen for through traffic before 6:00 am on August 21.

During this closure, all traffic will cease. Travelers driving north or south on the US 75 frontage roads or east or west on US 82 frontage roads will be required to “Right Turn Only” and follow a signed detour.

During the weekend of August 19, the US 75 and US 82 frontage road intersections will be closed to through traffic, requiring all traffic to make a right turn. The north and southbound US 75 frontage roads at their junction with the east and westbound US 82 frontage roads in Sherman will be closed starting at 2:00 am, August 19.

US 75, Grayson County: from FM 1417 to SH 91 (Texoma Parkway). Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between SH 91 and FM 1417 as crews work on building new main roadways, bridges, and retaining walls. Watch for lane closures between FM 1417 and SH 91 on the frontage roads. Teams have reduced the speed limit of 60 mph on the US 75 main lanes for this construction project.

The following detour routes will be signed and in place during this closure:

Westbound US 82 to Southbound US 75 detour video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ed95neysOZs

Eastbound US 82 to Northbound US 75 detour video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epenBC9xjDo

Northbound US 75 to Westbound US 82 detour video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJmXMLxekMc

Southbound US 75 to Eastbound US 82 detour video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVgeX4UV9Is

TxDOT officials ask drivers to be aware of road crews on the highway, to expect delays, and to plan their commutes for this closure. This construction and any temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Eastbound Lamar Street traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to eastbound Lamar Street. You can watch a video animation of this detour at the following link.

Lamar Street and Houston Street under US 75 are closed to through traffic, with detour signs in place to guide motorists around these intersections.

The eastbound entrance ramp to US 82 at the US 75 intersection is closed to traffic. This ramp is the entrance ramp to eastbound US 82 at US 75. This closure is needed to complete the construction of the US 82 eastbound frontage road and new entrance ramp. We advise motorists to use the eastbound frontage road to continue east through the Loy Lake intersection and use the eastbound entrance ramp from Loy Lake Road to access US 82.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Park Avenue under US 75 are closed to traffic. This closure is necessary to allow for the construction of the new overpass at Park Avenue. To detour, eastbound Park Avenue traffic will turn right on the southbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on South Travis Street, and turn left on the northbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue. Westbound traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Center Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to Park Avenue.

Main lane traffic has been switched from the old main lanes to the existing frontage roads to allow for the construction of the new main lanes and bridges between South Travis Street and Center Street. During this operation, northbound US 75 primary lane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of South Travis Street and transition back to the existing main lanes at Middleton Street. Southbound US 75 mainlane traffic will shift onto the existing frontage road approximately one-half mile north of Park Avenue and transition back to existing main lanes about one-half mile north of South Travis Street. This operation will allow the reconstruction of the proposed US 75 main lanes and bridges at Post Oak Creek. During this phase, work crews will reduce US 75 frontage road traffic to a single travel lane while US 75 main lane traffic will maintain two travel lanes. Concrete barriers will separate both the main lane and frontage road traffic.

https://youtu.be/5LrCpdOA8OQ

Westbound Houston Street traffic will turn right on the northbound US 75 frontage road, turn left on Washington Street, and turn left on the southbound US 75 frontage road to return to westbound Houston Street. You can watch a video animation of this detour at the following link.

https://youtu.be/7jCatnI3Oq4

These switches will allow crews to reconstruct the proposed US 75 main lanes and the bridge over Lamar and Houston Streets. Work crews will reduce the US 75 northbound frontage road traffic to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for northbound US 75 mainlane traffic. A concrete barrier separates the northbound frontage road and mainlane traffic. You can watch a video animation of this alignment at the following link.

https://youtu.be/y_uO0UmpCzk

For southbound US 75, the frontage road traffic is reduced to one travel lane, but two travel lanes remain for southbound US 75 mainlane traffic. A concrete barrier separates the southbound frontage road and mainlane traffic. You can watch a video animation of this alignment at the following link.

https://youtu.be/k2EG2W9rFJY

US 75, Grayson County: at the US 82 intersection. Watch for shoulder closures on the northbound and southbound US 75 main lanes between South Loy Lake Road and Lamberth Street as crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for shoulder closures and lane shifts on the eastbound and westbound US 82 main lanes between FM 131 and Loy Lake Road while crews work on building new exit and entrance ramps. Watch for lane closures and lane shifts for the frontage roads at the US 75 and US 82 intersections as crews work on the construction of new frontage road lanes.

FM 1417, Grayson County: from US 82 to SH 56. Watch for lane shifts and shoulder closures between US 82 and SH 56 while crews construct the new roadway pavement. The ultimate roadway will be a four-lane divided section with turn lanes. Work crews have reduced the speed limit to 45 mph for this construction project.

FM 121, Grayson County: from Main Street in Van Alstyne to SH 160. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 11, Grayson County: from FM 697 in Sherman to US 69 in Whitewright. Watch for daytime lane closures as workers mill and then overlay the roadway with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Park Road 20 in Eisenhower State Park, Grayson County. Watch for daytime lane closures within Eisenhower State Park as workers perform base repairs on the roadway and then overlay the road with a hot-mix surface. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 82, Grayson County: from the Cooke County line to FM 131 in Sherman. Watch for lane closures as workers replace the bridge railing and guardrail approaches at each bridge structure and install a median barrier. During construction, crews will reduce the bridge location to one lane while replacing the bridge railing. Currently, the contractor is working on the westbound US 82 lanes at Harris Creek and the eastbound lanes at Post Oak Creek. The contractor will also install a center median concrete traffic barrier between FM 1417 and FM 131 on this project. Motorists should expect lane closures and occasional lane closures while this work is ongoing.

US 75 full depth concrete repair, Grayson County: Crews will be working on US 75 each week from Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight period. Lane closures will be present at night for crews to replace failed concrete sections. Lane closures will begin at 7:30 pm each night, and they should reopen to traffic by 6:00 am. This work will extend from the Collin-Grayson County line to the Oklahoma State line.

US 121 (Grayson Parkway), Grayson County: From the Collin County line to FM 121, construction is ongoing on this new-location roadway, west of SH 289, approximately four miles. The new highway will be two lanes with shoulders and will be an extension of the frontage road of the Dallas North Tollway. Traffic on CR 60 (Marilee Road) and Stiff Chapel Road should expect occasional road work at those intersections, with flaggers present to control traffic.

US 75 debris pickup, Grayson County: from Collin County line to Oklahoma State line, watch for mobile lane closures as workers pick up debris from the roadway every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday during the nighttime.

FM 2729, Grayson County: from FM 697 to SH 11. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews apply a fog seal on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 902, Grayson County: from US 377 to SH 289. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

US 75, Grayson County: Van Alstyne from FM 121 to the County Line Road. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews backfill the pavement and grade the ditches. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 100, Fannin County: from SH 56 to FM 2216. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone. FM 100 is closed to through traffic between US 82 and SH 56 to replace culverts under the roadway. The signed detour will use US 82, FM 1396, and SH 56 to get around the closure.

FM 271, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 34, Fannin County: from FM 64 to FM 1550. Watch for traffic shifts and traffic-signal-controlled lane closures as workers build the bridge approaches for the new SH 34 roadway at the future Lake Ralph Hall.

FM 1550, Fannin County: from SH 34 to CR 3544. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 273, Fannin County: from SH 78 to FM 1396. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway with a hot mix. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.