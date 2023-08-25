Paris Police Report For Friday (Aug 25)

Otis Ray Brown

Officers responded to a disturbance with a gun in the 200 block of SE 23rd Thursday afternoon. The first officer saw a vehicle leaving the area matching the suspect’s vehicle description. There were six subjects, and some attempted to exit after stopping them. The backup arrived, and they detained six for safety purposes. One of the individuals had possession of marijuana as well as a .45 caliber handgun. They arrested Otis Ray Brown for Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Weapon-carrying.

Amarious Gill

Thursday afternoon at 2:54, an officer arrested Amarious Gill at the adult probation office. Gill had warrants from the Red River County Sheriff’s Office for Terroristic Threats and Tampering or Fabricating Evidence, a Felony. He was booked and transported to the county jail.

Rendon Cade Langston

At 10:30 Thursday morning, officers received a report of an attempted burglary in the 1900 block of Lamar. The suspect, Rendon Cade Langston, had tried to break into a vehicle in the parking lot but had been stopped by the owner. Langston left the scene before officers arrested him in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue. He had possession of marijuana in his vehicle. Langson had also thrown a small baggie of marijuana out before the stop. They located it and a hammer he reportedly used in the attempted burglary. Officers arrested him for Unlawful Use of a Criminal Instrument, the hammer, Tampering/Fabricating Evidence, and Possession of Marijuana.

Someone had burglarized a business in the 2400 block of Lamar Avenue on Wednesday night. Suspects made entry into the business and stole a large amount of food. Suspects also vandalized it, broke electronic equipment, defaced work areas, and took cash. Police have suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 11 traffic stops, arrested five adults, and answered 116 calls for service on Thursday (Aug 24).