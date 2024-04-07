Weekly Road Report



TxDOT Paris District

April 8 – April 15

Safety Message:

Faces of Drunk Driving

As a part of its Faces of Drunk Driving statewide impaired driving campaign, TxDOT shares real stories to remind Texans that behind every impaired driving statistic is a person from our community — a brother, a parent, a neighbor, a friend.

Driving under the influence can have severe and often irreparable physical, emotional, and financial consequences for survivors and offenders alike. Beyond the all-too-real possibility of taking a life, a DWI/DUI can be expensive and lead to legal hassles, difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret.

The campaign aims to challenge the audience’s notion that they can avoid the consequences of drinking and driving. It reinforces the importance of always finding a sober ride and using the many options available.

Visit Sober Rides to learn more about the actual costs of driving impaired and watch these compelling personal stories. To keep up with the campaign on social media, follow the hashtag # DriveSoberNoRegrets.

Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting April 8, 2024. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. TxDOT advises motorists to remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta County

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, be aware of temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

SH 19 at South Sulphur and South Sulphur Relief . Watch for temporary shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.

Fannin County

FM 274, from SH 78 to FM 1753. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 26 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone. During the project, there will be road closures at the Cottonwood Creek and Sandy Creek bridges as the contractor replaces the existing bridge. TxDOT will place message boards before the road closures to alert local traffic of the upcoming closure.

FM 68, from SH 78 to FM 271. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway to an overall width of 28 feet. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line, w atch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as workers install sloped-end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.

FM 100, from SH 56 to FM 2216 . Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 271, from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

CR 1020 at Caney Creek. CR 1020 at Caney Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. During the closure, traffic must use CR 1030 as a detour.

SH 56, in Bonham at Bois D’Arc Creek. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews remove drift at the bridge. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Business SH 121, in Randolph, from SH 11 to SH 121. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform blade leveling on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

SH 19, from I-30 to Rains County Line. Watch for crews performing drainage work and traffic shifts in the work areas.

Hunt County

SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has been working on signals at various locations, forming concrete median work, and putting signal drill shafts on University Street and signal box controller pads at multiple locations. The contractor has been pulling wire to service the signals at the HAWK locations, University Drive and Culver Street. Final striping and signal work is underway; barrels and barricades have been removed to open lanes. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades . The contractor has been working on the project’s cross culverts and culvert extensions and placing flexbase and geogrid at various locations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has shifted traffic to the west to begin the removal of asphalt, concrete, and some existing driveways. Placement of storm sewer will continue along FM 2642 north of I-30 towards SH 66 with embankment and excavation work. The contractor placed and repaired pavement due to potholes and base failures on FM 2642. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567 . The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. The contractor has completed subgrade widening, cement treatment, flex base, and geogrid of the subgrade near mile six of the eight-mile project. The contractor is currently performing finish work and grading ditches at this location. Crews were installing driveway pipes along with striping for the completed section. Workers will complete grading and seeding soon. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Shelby Avenue and Bledsoe Creek Bridge: The contractor has set barricades and work zone signs at both locations. The contractor has also completed placing beams, pouring the concrete deck on Shelby Avenue and Bledsoe Creek, placing concrete railing, and installing riprap at Bledsoe Creek. Final clean-up and guardrail installation will be ongoing. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30 intersection improvements from Monte Stratton to FM 1903. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor will shift westbound frontage roads to one-way; this will require northbound FM 1570 traffic to turn right and go east on the eastbound frontage road and follow the detour to the U-turn at Monty Stratton to continue northbound on 1570 north of I-30. The underpass will remain open, and northbound FM 1570 traffic will still be able to take a left to go west on the westbound frontage road. Southbound FM 1570 traffic will be able to operate as usual. Utility work is ongoing. Temporary ramps are now open. The contractor plans to place more barriers and perform main lane widening and drainage work in the area. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30 Intersection Improvements from CR2511 to FM 1565: Work has begun converting the frontage roads to a one-way configuration. The contractor is prepping right-of-way work and will soon start setting barriers and low-profile barricades. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Hunt and Rains Counties

Hunt County maintenance crews will be overlaying FM 3427 and working on culverts on US 69 and Patterson Street. Rains County maintenance crews have been performing base repairs on FM 513 and herbicide treatments at various locations. Both maintenance crews will be installing multiple signs and mailboxes on different roads and fixing potholes on FM roads and state highways.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, ramp closures at LP 286, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

Red River County

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Locust Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at Delaware Creek. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2120, from FM 2573 to SH 37 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Greenville Area – Hunt, Rains counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Paris Area – Delta, Lamar, and Red River counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.Fannin, Grayson counties)

Sulphur Springs Area – Hopkins, Franklin counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.