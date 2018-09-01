Weekly Roadwork Report – Paris

Paris District Road Report for the week of Sept. 3, 2018

Paris – Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Sept. 3, 2018. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sulphur Springs Area (Hopkins, Franklin Counties):

I-30 rest areas, Hopkins County: on north and south service roads east of Cumby. Watch for work zones while workers are constructing and completing new rest areas for travelers on I-30.

SH 11, Hopkins County, from SH 154 to Rock Creek. Watch for work zones while workers are striping the newly surfaced roadway.

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt. Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews prepare for surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

Paris Area (Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties):

FM 197, Lamar County: Watch for temporary lane closures as workers widen and reconstruct existing pavement and upgrade drainage structures.

US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for mobile work zones and/or temporary lane closures as work continues throughout this project.

US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as workers upgrade metal guard fence and bridge rails, and extend and safety-treat drainage structures.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures and install safety end treatments.

FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for temporary, one-lane daytime closures as workers widen and rehabilitate the roadway, and safety treats cross drainage structures.

SH 24 expansion, Delta County: from Cooper, Texas, southwestward towards Commerce. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas while this roadway is being widened and improved. Northbound paving operations have begun and will continue over the next few weeks, weather permitting.