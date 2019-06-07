Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For June 9-15, 2019

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of June 10, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform shoulder work for a turn lane construction project.

SH 154, Hopkins County: From Houston Street to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews perform milling and surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

State Warns Distracted Driving Is Still A Problem

TxDOT and AT&T ‘It Can Wait’ join efforts again and use virtual reality to illustrate the dangers of distracted driving

SAN ANTONIO – Approximately 1 in 5 crashes in Texas involves distracted driving, which continues to be a problem in the state, even after a state law banning texting and driving in 2017.

“Our message is no longer just a public safety suggestion to urge Texans to avoid distraction while operating a vehicle – it is to remind them of the law that now forbids such activity,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “One life lost is one too many, and distracted driving is completely preventable.”

The statewide texting while driving ban could be helping a little. According to recent data, the number of crashes involving distracted driving in Texas decreased by 6% when comparing the 12-month periods before and after the statewide texting-while-driving ban took effect on September 1, 2017. Then in 2018, TxDOT introduced the “Heads up, Texas” to address the new law with a new call to action.

The 2019 campaign will kick off June 4 in San Antonio with the return of a 12-city, virtual reality experience tour in collaboration with AT&T It Can Wait to educate Texans about the dangers of driving while being distracted.

Other campaign activities include social media and audio and video/television PSAs.

The “Heads up, Texas” campaign is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, broader word-of-mouth and social media effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel. Since November 8, 2000, at least one person has died on Texas roadways every single day. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on our roads.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For June 9-15, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

US 59 – From FM 989 to FM 2148, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Harrison County

I-20 – Through Harrison County, repairing concrete pavement. Expect lane closures and delays at various locations.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding a left turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing highway.

Marion County

US 59 – From two miles north of SH 49 to Cass County Line, repairing concrete pavement.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway. The intersection will be closed to through-traffic on June 14 while crews hang beams for the new bridge.

FM 699 – At FM 2517, reconstructing intersection.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

Upshur County

US 259– From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.