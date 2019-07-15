Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For July 14-20, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing the bridges.

US 59 – From FM 989 to FM 2148, resurfacing highway.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing highway.

SH 11 – From Morris County Line to FM 130, upgrading guard rails.

Harrison County

I-20 – From Gregg County Line to SH 43, repairing concrete pavement. Expect lane closures and delays at various locations.

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

US 80 – At Tom Brown Road in Hallsville, adding left-turn lane and upgrading signal.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing the highway

FM 9 – From US 80 to FM 2625, seal coating highway

FM 2625 – From US 59 to FM 31, seal coating highway.

FM 2199 – From US 80 to FM 2625, seal coating highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway. The intersection will be closed to through-traffic on June 14 while crews hang beams for the new bridge.

US 59 – From FM 2792 to Harrison County Line, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing highway.

FM 2517 – From FM 10 to FM 31, seal coating highway.

US 59 – From SH 149 to FM 999, seal coating highway.

FM 1234 – From FM 1970 to FM 31, seal coating highway.

FM 31 – From Harrison County Line to US 79, seal coating highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge, the highway closed to through-traffic.

Upshur County

US 259– From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For July 14-20, 2019

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of July 15, 2019. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform shoulder work for a turn lane construction project.

SH 19, Hopkins County: From FM 2285 to Loop 301. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform backfilling operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews begin performing dirt work activities; flaggers will direct traffic.