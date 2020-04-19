Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For April 19-25, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

FM 559 – Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks.

FM 1398 – Under I-20 in Hooks, replacing guard rails. Traffic restricted to one lane.

Cass County

Harrison County

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 59 – At SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement

Westside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For April 19-25, 2020

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that mill and inlay pavement work would begin April 20 on two highways in Red River County.

Contractor R.K. Hall LLC was granted 204 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $7.9 million. The contractor anticipates placing construction signs on April 20 and starting work soon after. The target completion date for this project is November 2020, officials said.

Contractor crews will mill off the existing worn pavement surface and install a new pavement surface layer on State Highway 37, from its intersection with US 271 in Bogata to FM 71 in Franklin County. The project will require temporary daytime lane closures, but access to adjacent properties will be maintained. The contractor will also upgrade existing metal beam guard fence and bridge rails, and clean and seal bridge joints. This work will require temporary, occasional shoulder closures, officials said.

The contractor will also perform mill and inlay work on BU 271D, from US 271 to Spur 38 in Bogata, and install new end treatments on existing drainage structures. This work will also require temporary daytime lane closures, officials said.

Motorists who regularly travel in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

IH 30, Hopkins County: From SH 154 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From FM 2297 to SH 154. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure. Temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From 1.5 miles east of FM 3134 to 0.82 miles east of FM 2653 watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform milling operations.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

FM 900, Hopkins County: I-30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.