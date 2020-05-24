Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For May 24-30, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

FM 559 – Between College Drive and Robison Road, installing sidewalks.

FM 1398 – Under I-20 in Hooks, replacing guard rails. Traffic restricted to one lane.

Cass County

Harrison County

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County Line, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 59 – At SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement on the westside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For May 24-30, 2020

Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of May 25, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

BU 271D, Red River County: from US 271 to State Spur 38 in Bogata, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install new end treatments on drainage structures.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement and level up shoulders with hot mix.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic will be shifted to the south side of the existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews begin pavement widening on the north side.

US 271, Lamar County: from FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence. An overnight lane closure will be in place at the Red River bridge.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County, occurs from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

As COVID-19 orders relax in many parts of the state and more Texans return to the roads, TxDOT’s “Plan While You Can” campaign reminds drivers to make a sober ride in their Memorial Day weekend plans.

“The long weekend should be an enjoyable start to summer, and we understand more and more people are beginning to venture out,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “But if you plan to drink alcohol, please know it is vital that you plan for a sober ride. Without a doubt, planning for a sober ride home will help prevent senseless tragedies and save lives.”

During last year’s Memorial Day weekend* in Texas, there were 360 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas. Those crashes killed 16 people and seriously injured another 34.

Driving under the influence of alcohol not only risks death or serious injuries, but it can also be costly. Drivers can face up to $17,000 in fees, jail time, and loss of their driver’s license. Instead of getting behind the wheel, here are some alternative options:

Designate a sober driver.

Contact a cab or ride-share service.

Use public transit.

Spend the night.

“Plan While You Can” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX. It is a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, and never driving after drinking or using other drugs. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.