Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT URGES DRIVERS TO BE ALERT AS KIDS RETURN TO SCHOOL

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign offers safety tips as the new school year starts.

AUSTIN – As millions of Texas children head back to school, the Texas Department of Transportation reminds drivers to stay focused and drive safely in and around school zones and bus stops. It includes adhering to a new Texas law that requires drivers to stop and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.

Everyone is responsible for keeping children safe to and from school. TxDOT offers these safety tips for drivers, parents, and students:

Tips for Driving in School Zones

Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since the last school year.

Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.

Always obey school zone speed signs, and remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.

Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.

Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.

Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.

Tips for Drivers Sharing the Road with School Buses

Keep in mind that school buses make frequent stops. Follow at a safe distance.

Always remain alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.

Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, regardless of your direction. Continue your trip once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing, or the bus driver signals it’s okay to pass.

Violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.

Tips for Children Walking or Biking to School

Always use sidewalks. If there’s not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.

Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right, and left again before proceeding.

Always obey crossing guards.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.

Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.

Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

Follow all traffic rules, signs, and signals.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

TxDOT Atlanta District

Aug 14 – Aug 20, 2022

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in the median.

I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed. Westbound lanes are one lane.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 990, drainage upgrades. Traffic is limited to one lane in some areas.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement, with traffic restricted to one lane, with signal lights controlling traffic through the work zone.

I-30 – On Sunday, Aug 14 only, intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound near FM 989/Kings Hwy from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm due to utility work

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing the highway, County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough, signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge with US 59, traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20.

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

US 80 – From Loop 390 to Interstate 20, resurfacing highway. Daytime lane closures.

CR 2116 – At Haggerty Creek, replacing the bridge, closed to traffic.

Cider Lane, Hallsville – From US 80 to Cal Young Road, constructing pedestrian ramps & shared use path. Daytime lane closures

US 80 – At Industrial Drive, median construction is at the railroad crossing, with one-lane traffic in each direction.

Marion County

CR 3306 – At Mill Creek, replacing the bridge closed to through traffic.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) from Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East, rehabilitating highway. US 79 traffic shifted to SB lanes at US 59 Loop. US 59 Loop NB entrance ramp closed.

CR 224 – At Irons Bayou, replacing the bridge. Bridge closed to through traffic.

US 59 – From Harrison County line to Loop 149, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road, one-lane, two-way traffic

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing the road, traffic shifted to southbound lanes.

US 259 – From Meddlin Creek to .5 miles south of FM 450, resurfacing the road.

TxDOT Paris District

Aug 14 – Aug 20, 2022

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures, perform bridge maintenance, and make crossover closures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

CR 3440, Delta County: at Jennings Creek. Watch for road closure while crews replace the existing bridge.

CR 15100, Lamar County: at a Branch of Cuthand Creek. Be aware that the road is closed while crews replace the existing bridge.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

IH 30, Hopkins County: from Loop 301 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin surfacing operations.

FM 1536, Hopkins County: from SH 19 to FM 71. Watch for lane closures and short delays as crews rehabilitate the roadway.