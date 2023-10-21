Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT SEEKS PUBLIC INPUT TO BUILD THE TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM OF 2050

TxDOT will host a second series of local in-person open houses and a statewide virtual public meeting.

The statewide virtual public meeting is live now through December 15, 2023. TxDOT holds additional in-person open houses throughout the state. Visit www.ConnectingTexas2050.com

ATLANTA – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning for the future, and public input is crucial as the agency looks to prioritize transportation needs through 2050.

Demand on our roadways is increasing. Technology is reimagining how we move, now more than ever, and looking ahead is essential. This is why TxDOT is hosting a statewide virtual public meeting with in-person open houses this fall for Connecting Texas 2050, the latest update to TxDOT’s statewide long-range transportation plan. Participants can share their vision for Texas’ transportation needs over the next 25 years and beyond and get the chance to help TxDOT shape the transportation system of tomorrow.

During previous Connecting Texas 2050 public meetings held in spring 2023, Texans shared a variety of ways that improvements to the state’s transportation system could support a better quality of life down the road. This fall, the agency will share potential strategies that TxDOT could implement between now and 2050 to meet this need.

Here are a few top priorities from previous meetings:

Safety

Maintenance

Enhancing quality of life for all Texas residents

Alternative modes of travel and public transportation options

TxDOT aims to build on this feedback by hearing from all Texans, even visitors, from people in rural areas, cities, suburbs – anywhere in Texas. The statewide virtual public meeting will be available on www.ConnectingTexas2050.com through December 15, 2023. TxDOT will also host in-person open houses in various locations. For a full schedule, visit TxDOT online (www.ConnectingTexas2050.com). The same information will be available at the virtual public meeting and in-person open houses.

You can complete an interactive survey at in-person open houses and online (www.ConnectingTexas2050.com). To learn more about how to provide a comment and how to request special accommodations for meetings, visit txdot.gov and search “Connecting Texas 2050.”

TxDOT Atlanta District

October 22 – October 28, 2023

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway, pavement repair. Nightly lane closures 8:00 pm – 6:00 am

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges, traffic shifted

I-30 – Westbound near US 82 to SH 98, drainage upgrades. Lane closure

FM 989/Kings Highway – From US 82 to US 67, resurfacing road. Nightly lane closures 8:00 pm – 6:00 am

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road, with lane closures.

Cass County

US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab. Lane closures

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges, traffic shifted

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road.

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

I-20 – From US 80 to FM 134, installing safety barrier cable. Lane closures

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. FM 10 South closed, and traffic detoured

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road, with lane closures.

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to traffic

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

TxDOT Paris District

October 22 – October 28, 2023

Paris – Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties for the October 23, 2023 week. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists must remain alert, pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions like cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Franklin County

I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050, w atch for single lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Spur 423, at I-30 N Frontage Road . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews install traffic signals.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019, w atch for single lane closures and delays as crews begin road widening operations.

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line, w atch for temporary lane, shoulder closures, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

Lamar & Delta Counties

From the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and upgrade the bridge rail.

Delta County

FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532 . Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 12, temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County