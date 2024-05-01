Two Arrested In Violent Trailer Theft

Bond has been set at $300,000 at the Hunt County Jail for each of the two men arrested for a violent theft of a trailer at a Quinlan RV Park. Deputies identified the suspects as Jacob Harrison Pollard of Royse City and Justin Allen Hopkins of Quinlan. Authorities say a resident of the Houston Place RV Park was run over with his trailer while trying to prevent the two from stealing it from the property. They took the victim to a Dallas hospital with what officials describe as multiple traumatic injuries.