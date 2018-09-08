Weekly Roadwork Report – Paris

TxDOT Paris District

For Sept. 10-15, 2018

Here is the Paris District Road Report for Hopkins and Franklin Counties for the week of Sept. 10, 2018. Thanks for your support of TxDOT News.

PARIS DISTRICT

Tim McAlavy

(903) 737-9213

Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov

Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Sept. 10, 2018. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Sulphur Springs Area (Hopkins, Franklin Counties):

I-30 rest areas, Hopkins County: on north and south service roads east of Cumby. Watch for work zones while workers are constructing and completing new rest areas for travelers on I-30.

SH 11, Hopkins County, from SH 154 to Rock Creek. Watch for work zones while workers are striping the newly surfaced roadway.

SH 37, Franklin County: From Mt. Vernon to Winnsboro. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews prepare for surfacing operations; flaggers will direct traffic.

SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 intersection. Watch for traffic delays as crews begin installing sign bases for the upcoming 4-way stop conversion.