Dolly Parton is revealing what her husband thought of the now-famous Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit she wore in November. It was during the halftime show at the Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day. She instantly went viral for her cheerleader uniform, complete with a cropped blue top and little white shorts. Parton said her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, “got a kick” out of her outfit that day. He said, “Those shorts were a little too short.”