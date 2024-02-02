Choctaw Nation CFO Named To National Committee

The Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee appointed Martin Tucker, the Choctaw Nation’s Chief Financial Officer, to a federal committee. The seven-member board advises the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury on tax issues involving Native American tribes. The committee will focus on Tribal corporations and whether or not the federal government should be able to tax their activity. Tucker is also the Mayor of Durant.
