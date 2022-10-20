Where Do Texas Traffic Deaths Occur?

ONE-QUARTER OF TEXAS TRAFFIC DEATHS OCCUR IN THE STATE’S OIL AND GAS REGIONS

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down and focus 100% on driving in Texas energy areas.

Statistics

In 2021, more than 79,000 traffic accidents occurred in the state’s five main energy sectors—the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Barnett Shale, Anadarko Basin, and the Haynesville/Bossier Shale—resulting in 1,119 fatalities. These deaths accounted for one-quarter of the state’s total traffic fatalities and marked a 20% increase over the previous year.

In 2021, 18,427 traffic crashes in the 15-county Haynesville/Bossier Shale region resulted in 298 fatalities and 995 serious injuries.

Counties in the 15-county Haynesville/Bossier Shale region within TxDOT’s Atlanta District include Harrison, Marion, Panola, and Upshur.

In the Haynesville/Bossier Shale region, there was a 22 percent increase in traffic fatalities from the previous year. There were 244 fatalities in 2020.

The highest cited contributing factor in traffic crashes in the Haynesville/Bossier region in 2021 was a failure to control speed, followed by driver inattention.

The Issue

Oil and gas activity brings increased traffic and more large trucks sharing the road with passenger vehicles in production areas and surrounding communities. When sharing the road with large 18-wheelers, motorists may experience limited visibility, changing road conditions, and less room to maneuver should they encounter a road hazard. Increased truck traffic also leads to more road wear and tear, posing challenges to drivers.

Tips

To help keep everyone safe on the road, TxDOT offers these crucial reminders for motorists:

Follow the posted speed limit and adjust your driving to match road conditions.

Focus 100% on driving and put your phone away: no talking or texting when behind the wheel.

Give large trucks plenty of space . Be patient and pass when it’s safe and legal to do so.

Maintain a safe following distance.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

Obey stop signs and traffic signals .

Always buckle up —drivers and passengers, day and night.

For the next few weeks, TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign will bring its interactive traffic safety exhibit to high school football games in Laredo, Eagle Pass, Fort Stockton, and Odessa. These events will feature quizzes and video displays that remind motorists to exercise extra caution when driving in various traffic situations, including in energy-production areas.

“Be Safe. Drive Smart.” is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.