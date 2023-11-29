Sandlin Header 2022
Wind Farm Coming To Lamar County

From Wikipedia
The San Gorgonio Pass wind farm in California, United States.

Lamar County Commissioners learned at this week’s meeting that a wind farm may be coming to the county. They plan the facility for north and west of Roxton. Owners expect it to have between 50 and 60 wind turbines, a substation, and operation and maintenance buildings. They estimate the investment for the project to be $250 million, and if approved, construction would begin in 2024 and be operational by 2026. The company expects the commissioners to consider a tax reduction later.

