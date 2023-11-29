Cyber Security Issue at North Texas Municipal Water District

WFAA Channel 8 reports that the North Texas Municipal Water District confirmed Tuesday morning that it detected a “cybersecurity incident” impacting its business network. The district serves 13 cities across the eastern parts of North Texas, but water, wastewater, and solid waste services to customers have not been impacted by this incident. Most of the district’s business network has already been restored, but regular business phone lines are down. The district said it hopes to have phone lines operating again this week. In the meantime, customers can call 469-875-9815 for service.

https://www.wfaa.com/video/news/local/north-texas-municipal-water-district-reports-cyber-attack/287-3096d325-ef2c-4de9-9816-807f3b0b38c5