Winnsboro PD Assisting Uvalde Police Department

Thursday afternoon, I received an email from the Texas Police Chief’s Association, stating that Uvalde PD was requesting assistance. I know the hearts of the men and women of Winnsboro Police Department, and know that each one has the heart of a servant. I knew when I sent the message out to the officers, that I would have to make the decision on who to send. It’s not that any are better than others, it was a decision to make sure WPD is also staffed well. Before I could set my phone down, I was getting messages from the officers, asking for details. I made the decision to send Captain Chris Hill and Sgt. Ryan Brown. They made it down Saturday evening and went right to work. Captain Hill and I are friends with the Chief and Assistant Chief at Uvalde, so we have a personal interest in helping our friends, as well as the community. Someone stated that we were doing this for PR, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. We sent officers to Van and Emory and Canton during their terrible tornadoes and we sent officers to Uvalde in hopes that if we ever have to call for help, they will come to our aid as well. I am staying in contact with our guys and from what I am hearing, please pray for the community without ceasing. Captain Hill and Sgt. Brown are manning a command post, making sure that calls for service are covered, as well as providing protection for the city. I couldn’t be prouder of our Department!