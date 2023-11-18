Winnsboro VFD Alerts Residents Of Scam

According to a release from the Winnsboro Fire Department, an individual not associated with the department has been approaching people claiming to be a member of first responders. A person who appears without a marked vehicle should not be trusted. If you are uncomfortable with someone who has arrived to help you, the department asks that you call them to verify that individual’s identity. The Winnsboro Fire Department said they are collecting donations for the Christmas Project, but they will never make requests in person, only by email and social media. The department said they would never ask for donations at an emergency scene.