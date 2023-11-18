Queen City Man Wanted

Jaylen Juanye Green

The Atlanta Police Department has issued several warrants for Jaylen Juanye Green, 25, of Queen City. Green faces one count of improper relations between educator and student and two counts of sexual assault of a child. According to the Atlanta Independent School District website, Green worked as a paraprofessional. He is a Black male who is 6′2″ and weighs about 270 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973 or your local law enforcement agency.