Hess Black Friday Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header

Queen City Man Wanted

Jaylen Juanye Green

The Atlanta Police Department has issued several warrants for Jaylen Juanye Green, 25, of Queen City. Green faces one count of improper relations between educator and student and two counts of sexual assault of a child. According to the Atlanta Independent School District website, Green worked as a paraprofessional. He is a Black male who is 6′2″ and weighs about 270 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Atlanta Police Department at 903-796-7973 or your local law enforcement agency.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved