Amber Leigh McGehee

Wood County Jail Photo

A woman, already being held in the Wood County Jail on two traffic-related charges, has been charged with setting fire to two houses in Smith County. Thirty-year-old Amber Leigh McGehee of Hawkins has been charged with two counts of Arson of a Habitation or a Place of Worship. One of the homes was occupied and the other was empty. McGehee’s bond was set at $300,000 and she remains in the Smith County Jail.