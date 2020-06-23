" /> Work Continues To Build Texas Census Counts – EastTexasRadio.com
Work Continues To Build Texas Census Counts

3 hours ago

The people pushing Texans to get their census forms filled out are taking a virtual tour of the state. About 56 percent of Texans have completed the paperwork, ranking us 40th in the nation. Cities this week are organizing events to motivate us to get it done. Tenisha Turner, with Texas Counts, says the goal is to get info out about the census. Some of these online tours are pretty creative with virtual sightseeing, jam sessions, or community scavenger hunts. The website is texascounts.org. The tour started Monday in the Gulf Coast and East Texas and ends Friday with Central Texas and the Hill Country.

