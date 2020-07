Workforce Solutions is giving jobseekers and employers in area communities the chance to connect in a Virtual Job Fair on Tuesday, July 21st from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Don’t miss this chance to see job opportunities available in your area. Prepare your resume now and get your qualifications in front of employers throughout our region. To register, visit: https://netxexpo.easyvirtualfair.com/prefair/