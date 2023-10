Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said a court sentenced Alicia Calderon, 37, of Wylie, to 75 years in prison for torturing another woman by locking her in a dog crate, depriving her of food, and pouring on her boiling water. The 24-year-old victim moved in with Calderon and her family in 2019 to keep the house clean and keep an older woman. Deputies had to remove stones from the door, preventing the victim from escaping.