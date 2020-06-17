You Can Play Your Part For Paris Community Theater

From Paris Community Theater

Over the years, many of you in our community have graced the PCT stage. We have built sets, sewn costumes, lent our voices, and filled the seats at the Plaza and off.

Sadly, as we look towards the 44th season in the age of COVID-19, the Plaza lights are dim. The curtains are closed, and there is no popcorn popping. Shows in the theater for the foreseeable future are canceled, and keeping our community members safe must remain closed until it can safely reopen.

Although we can’t present live theatrical events in the Plaza Theater itself, a talented group of performers is singing to help with the theater’s financial obligations until we once again can open the theater doors to perform for you. So, in the absence of a live performance, one or two performers will be featured on PCT’s Facebook page each week.

PCT hopes Paris audiences will enjoy these performances and share them with others. And although donations are welcome, no fee is required to enjoy our local talent.

PCT is also excited to bring a musical revue to the Bywaters Parks peristyle on July 25 and 26. No tickets required. Just bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the show, One Summer Night. Concessions will be available. Donations are welcome.

Finally, it is essential to remember that PCT is a volunteer nonprofit organization that relies heavily on ticket sales to pay the bills and continue operating. Without help from the community, without being able to fill seats at the Plaza Theatre, PCT will have difficulty meeting those financial obligations.

PCT needs YOU to play the role of a lifetime and help them continue to provide entertainment to our community as the longest-running community theatre in Northeast Texas.

Please ensure they will be here in 2021. No gift is too small. Please click the link below and share it on your page. The show must go on–but PCT needs YOUR help!

DONATE HERE