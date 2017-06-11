Polaris All Summer Sales Event
2017 UIL Baseball

2017 UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams

As selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association
* Denotes Championship Game MVP chosen by the media

 

Conference 1A

Pitcher Hunter Pope Jr. Abbott
Catcher Damon Gerik Jr. Fayetteville
1B Trace Richey Jr. Gail Borden County
2B Lane Fritsch So. Fayetteville
3B Matthew Pevehouse Fr. Abbott
SS Payton Hemmitt Sr. Fayetteville
OF Weston Cantrell Jr. Abbott
OF Braden Rohde Jr. Fayetteville
OF Steven Carrillo Sr. Gail Borden County
Utility Gabe Nelson So. Gilmer Union Hill
MVP Brent Mynar Sr. Abbott

 

Conference 2A

Pitcher Austin Hendrix Sr. Dallardsville Big Sandy
Catcher Carson Cheaney Jr. Muenster
1B Dax Neece Jr. Albany
2B Clay Stevens Jr. Muenster
3B Parker McGrew So. Muenster
SS Chance Coker Sr. Groveton
OF Kagen Danglemayr Jr. Muenster
OF Bryce Holmes Sr. Dallardsville Big Sandy
OF Broch Holmes So. Dallardsville Big Sandy
Utility Brian Hamilton Jr. Albany
MVP Blayne Jones Sr. Muenster

 

Conference 3A

Pitcher Ryan Gully So. Wall
Catcher Dryden Virden Jr. Wall
1B Skyler Hill Sr. Georgetown Gateway
2B Will Haley Jr. Nacogdoches Central Heights
3B Scout Sanders So. Whitesboro
SS Grayson Rodriguez Jr. Nacogdoches Central Heights
OF Gage Weishuhn So. Wall
OF Braden Thomas Jr. Nacogdoches Central Heights
OF Brock Rosenquist Jr. Wall
Utility Rowan Arrant So. Nacogdoches Central Heights
MVP Cade Watson Sr. Nacogdoches Central Heights

 

Conference 4A

Pitcher Dru Dziedzic Sr. Robinson
Catcher Caleb Munton So. Abilene Wylie
1B Bryce Gist Sr. Abilene Wylie
2B Gatlin Martin Jr. Abilene Wylie
3B Tyler Henson Sr. Abilene Wylie
SS Jordan Rogers Fr. Robinson
OF Mason Cooper Jr. Robinson
OF Jonathan Carrillo Sr. Sinton
OF Cameron Hanna Sr. Abilene Wylie
Utility Braxton Ashcraft Jr. Robinson
MVP Zach Smith Sr. Abilene Wylie

 

Conference 5A

Pitcher Connor Neuman Sr. Grapevine
Catcher Braxton Boudoin Sr. Port Neches-Groves
1B Dominik Lopez Jr. Corpus Christi Moody
2B London Green Sr. Grapevine
3B Austin Bost Jr. Port Neches-Groves
SS JT Thompson Sr. Frisco Wakeland
OF Roy Sandoval Sr. Corpus Christi Moody
OF Hayden Guerra Sr. Port Neches-Groves
OF Nick Pierce Jr. Grapevine
Utility Nathan Vidrine Sr. Port Neches-Groves
MVP Brandon Morse Sr. Port Neches-Groves

 

Conference 6A

Pitcher Clay Aguilar Sr. Deer Park
Catcher Mac Papini Sr. San Antonio Reagan
1B Cal Martin So. San Antonio Reagan
2B Cade Bell Sr. Southlake Carroll
3B Jake Miller Sr. Round Rock
SS Jake Murphy Sr. Southlake Carroll
OF Porter Brown Jr. San Antonio Reagan
OF Chase Keng Sr. Deer Park
OF Seth Morrow Jr. San Antonio Reagan
Utility Blake Martin Jr. Deer Park
MVP Adrian Gonzales Jr. Deer Park

 

