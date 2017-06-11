2017 UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams

As selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association

* Denotes Championship Game MVP chosen by the media

Conference 1A

Pitcher Hunter Pope Jr. Abbott Catcher Damon Gerik Jr. Fayetteville 1B Trace Richey Jr. Gail Borden County 2B Lane Fritsch So. Fayetteville 3B Matthew Pevehouse Fr. Abbott SS Payton Hemmitt Sr. Fayetteville OF Weston Cantrell Jr. Abbott OF Braden Rohde Jr. Fayetteville OF Steven Carrillo Sr. Gail Borden County Utility Gabe Nelson So. Gilmer Union Hill MVP Brent Mynar Sr. Abbott

Conference 2A

Pitcher Austin Hendrix Sr. Dallardsville Big Sandy Catcher Carson Cheaney Jr. Muenster 1B Dax Neece Jr. Albany 2B Clay Stevens Jr. Muenster 3B Parker McGrew So. Muenster SS Chance Coker Sr. Groveton OF Kagen Danglemayr Jr. Muenster OF Bryce Holmes Sr. Dallardsville Big Sandy OF Broch Holmes So. Dallardsville Big Sandy Utility Brian Hamilton Jr. Albany MVP Blayne Jones Sr. Muenster

Conference 3A

Pitcher Ryan Gully So. Wall Catcher Dryden Virden Jr. Wall 1B Skyler Hill Sr. Georgetown Gateway 2B Will Haley Jr. Nacogdoches Central Heights 3B Scout Sanders So. Whitesboro SS Grayson Rodriguez Jr. Nacogdoches Central Heights OF Gage Weishuhn So. Wall OF Braden Thomas Jr. Nacogdoches Central Heights OF Brock Rosenquist Jr. Wall Utility Rowan Arrant So. Nacogdoches Central Heights MVP Cade Watson Sr. Nacogdoches Central Heights

Conference 4A

Pitcher Dru Dziedzic Sr. Robinson Catcher Caleb Munton So. Abilene Wylie 1B Bryce Gist Sr. Abilene Wylie 2B Gatlin Martin Jr. Abilene Wylie 3B Tyler Henson Sr. Abilene Wylie SS Jordan Rogers Fr. Robinson OF Mason Cooper Jr. Robinson OF Jonathan Carrillo Sr. Sinton OF Cameron Hanna Sr. Abilene Wylie Utility Braxton Ashcraft Jr. Robinson MVP Zach Smith Sr. Abilene Wylie

Conference 5A

Pitcher Connor Neuman Sr. Grapevine Catcher Braxton Boudoin Sr. Port Neches-Groves 1B Dominik Lopez Jr. Corpus Christi Moody 2B London Green Sr. Grapevine 3B Austin Bost Jr. Port Neches-Groves SS JT Thompson Sr. Frisco Wakeland OF Roy Sandoval Sr. Corpus Christi Moody OF Hayden Guerra Sr. Port Neches-Groves OF Nick Pierce Jr. Grapevine Utility Nathan Vidrine Sr. Port Neches-Groves MVP Brandon Morse Sr. Port Neches-Groves

