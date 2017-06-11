2017 UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams
2017 UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams
As selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association
* Denotes Championship Game MVP chosen by the media
Conference 1A
|Pitcher
|Hunter Pope
|Jr.
|Abbott
|Catcher
|Damon Gerik
|Jr.
|Fayetteville
|1B
|Trace Richey
|Jr.
|Gail Borden County
|2B
|Lane Fritsch
|So.
|Fayetteville
|3B
|Matthew Pevehouse
|Fr.
|Abbott
|SS
|Payton Hemmitt
|Sr.
|Fayetteville
|OF
|Weston Cantrell
|Jr.
|Abbott
|OF
|Braden Rohde
|Jr.
|Fayetteville
|OF
|Steven Carrillo
|Sr.
|Gail Borden County
|Utility
|Gabe Nelson
|So.
|Gilmer Union Hill
|MVP
|Brent Mynar
|Sr.
|Abbott
Conference 2A
|Pitcher
|Austin Hendrix
|Sr.
|Dallardsville Big Sandy
|Catcher
|Carson Cheaney
|Jr.
|Muenster
|1B
|Dax Neece
|Jr.
|Albany
|2B
|Clay Stevens
|Jr.
|Muenster
|3B
|Parker McGrew
|So.
|Muenster
|SS
|Chance Coker
|Sr.
|Groveton
|OF
|Kagen Danglemayr
|Jr.
|Muenster
|OF
|Bryce Holmes
|Sr.
|Dallardsville Big Sandy
|OF
|Broch Holmes
|So.
|Dallardsville Big Sandy
|Utility
|Brian Hamilton
|Jr.
|Albany
|MVP
|Blayne Jones
|Sr.
|Muenster
Conference 3A
|Pitcher
|Ryan Gully
|So.
|Wall
|Catcher
|Dryden Virden
|Jr.
|Wall
|1B
|Skyler Hill
|Sr.
|Georgetown Gateway
|2B
|Will Haley
|Jr.
|Nacogdoches Central Heights
|3B
|Scout Sanders
|So.
|Whitesboro
|SS
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Jr.
|Nacogdoches Central Heights
|OF
|Gage Weishuhn
|So.
|Wall
|OF
|Braden Thomas
|Jr.
|Nacogdoches Central Heights
|OF
|Brock Rosenquist
|Jr.
|Wall
|Utility
|Rowan Arrant
|So.
|Nacogdoches Central Heights
|MVP
|Cade Watson
|Sr.
|Nacogdoches Central Heights
Conference 4A
|Pitcher
|Dru Dziedzic
|Sr.
|Robinson
|Catcher
|Caleb Munton
|So.
|Abilene Wylie
|1B
|Bryce Gist
|Sr.
|Abilene Wylie
|2B
|Gatlin Martin
|Jr.
|Abilene Wylie
|3B
|Tyler Henson
|Sr.
|Abilene Wylie
|SS
|Jordan Rogers
|Fr.
|Robinson
|OF
|Mason Cooper
|Jr.
|Robinson
|OF
|Jonathan Carrillo
|Sr.
|Sinton
|OF
|Cameron Hanna
|Sr.
|Abilene Wylie
|Utility
|Braxton Ashcraft
|Jr.
|Robinson
|MVP
|Zach Smith
|Sr.
|Abilene Wylie
Conference 5A
|Pitcher
|Connor Neuman
|Sr.
|Grapevine
|Catcher
|Braxton Boudoin
|Sr.
|Port Neches-Groves
|1B
|Dominik Lopez
|Jr.
|Corpus Christi Moody
|2B
|London Green
|Sr.
|Grapevine
|3B
|Austin Bost
|Jr.
|Port Neches-Groves
|SS
|JT Thompson
|Sr.
|Frisco Wakeland
|OF
|Roy Sandoval
|Sr.
|Corpus Christi Moody
|OF
|Hayden Guerra
|Sr.
|Port Neches-Groves
|OF
|Nick Pierce
|Jr.
|Grapevine
|Utility
|Nathan Vidrine
|Sr.
|Port Neches-Groves
|MVP
|Brandon Morse
|Sr.
|Port Neches-Groves
Conference 6A
|Pitcher
|Clay Aguilar
|Sr.
|Deer Park
|Catcher
|Mac Papini
|Sr.
|San Antonio Reagan
|1B
|Cal Martin
|So.
|San Antonio Reagan
|2B
|Cade Bell
|Sr.
|Southlake Carroll
|3B
|Jake Miller
|Sr.
|Round Rock
|SS
|Jake Murphy
|Sr.
|Southlake Carroll
|OF
|Porter Brown
|Jr.
|San Antonio Reagan
|OF
|Chase Keng
|Sr.
|Deer Park
|OF
|Seth Morrow
|Jr.
|San Antonio Reagan
|Utility
|Blake Martin
|Jr.
|Deer Park
|MVP
|Adrian Gonzales
|Jr.
|Deer Park