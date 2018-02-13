ASC – Sports

ASC Softball Players of the Week Honors to Kenyon and Jackson

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 6-10, 2018

HITTER OF THE WEEK – Dusti Douglas, 3B, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior third baseman Dusti Douglas (Killeen, Texas) had a strong opening weekend for the Cru, hitting .833 (5-for-6). She opened with a 3-for-4 performance in their 8-4 win at No. 12 UT Dallas, hitting the game-winning home run in the third inning. Douglas followed with a 2-for-2 performance in a 6-4 win against the Comets. She singled in the fifth and scored the game-winning run in the nightcap. Douglas finished the doubleheader with three runs, five hits, and eight total bases.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Hannah Halepaska, RHP, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Hannah Halepaska (Orange Grove, Texas) made her debut for the Cru in the circle and earned the victory in an 8-4 win at No. 12 UT Dallas. She threw four scoreless innings to open the game, allowing UMHB to take a seven-run lead over the Comets. She gave up seven hits, and two earned runs with a strikeout in the win.

PERFORMANCES AT THE PLATE

The University of Texas at Dallas freshman catcher Emily Schroeder (Windthorst, Texas) came off the bench in the No. 12 Comets’ season opener against Mary Hardin-Baylor and went 2-for-2 with a double and a home run in an 8-4 loss. She started the second game and went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Schroeder was 4-for-6 with three runs scored, eight total bases and a 1.333 slugging percentage during the twin bill.

LeTourneau University freshman center fielder Katelyn Trombley (Tyler, Texas) came up big in her collegiate debut, collecting, RBI-double as a pinch hitter in the YellowJackets’ season-opening loss to Schreiner. She then went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles, RBI and a run scored in the 5-3 win over Schreiner. Trombley hit .750 (3-for-4) with two RBI and three doubles in the two games.

University of the Ozarks senior designated player Katie Ventress (Oklahoma City, Okla.) went 5-for-5 with two doubles, a walk and a run scored as Texas A&M-Texarkana sweeps the Eagles in a twin bill. She owned a 1.400 slugging percentage over the two games.

East Texas Baptist University sophomore first baseman Sabrina Salts (Houston, Texas) hit a home run and a double with four RBI in the Tigers’ 7-5 win against Centenary. Both hits were clutch, as ETBU came from behind. With a one-run lead in the fourth, Salts hit a two-run homer to make the game 6-3. She doubled in the Tigers’ final run to post their lead to 7-3 in the sixth inning.

Concordia University Texas senior outfielder Brittani Whitten (Roseville, Calif.) had four hits, including three doubles, as the Tornados dropped two games to Trinity. She would also drive in three runs and scored twice with a walk and a stolen base.

PERFORMANCES IN THE CIRCLE

LeTourneau junior Faith Genoway (Lake Jackson, Texas) picked up the win in the YellowJackets’ 5-3 victory at Schreiner. She gave up two earned runs with a pair of strikeouts in the complete-game victory.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 5-10, 2018

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kourtney McGhee, Sr., G, Louisiana College

Louisiana College senior guard Kourtney McGhee (Simmesport, La.) was dynamic for the Wildcats on both ends of the floor as they went 3-0 on the week. She averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.0 steals per game for the week. She netted 25 points, five assists, and five steals in an 85-81 win over Belhaven and shed dished out four assists with three steals in a 77-62 victory against LeTourneau. McGhee finished the week with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six steals in their 58-57 win against East Texas Baptist.

CO-EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kelley Skinner, Fr., G, UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas freshman guard Kelley Skinner (Katy, Texas) averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as she sparked the No. 25 Comets to a pair of road wins and a share of the ASC East Division title. She opened the week with11 points and ten rebounds for her second double-double of the year in an 81-51 win at Ozarks. Skinner then had 18 points and nine boards as they downed UT Tyler 65-58.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Skyler Reyna, So., F, McMurry

McMurry University sophomore forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) had a pair of double-doubles, giving her 13 on the season, as she led the War Hawks to a couple of wins, which assured the program’s first winning record since 2011-12. In the team’s last-second 70-69 win over Howard Payne, Reyna had 13 points and 16 rebounds. She registered 20 points and 19 rebounds despite not playing the bulk of the fourth quarter in an 80-42 victory against Sul Ross State.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

The University of Texas at Tyler senior guard Alex Kochner (Clear Lake, Texas) averaged 17.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game in the final two home games of her career. She posted double-doubles in both contests, including 19 points and 12 boards in the Patriots’ win over Ozarks. Kochner finished with 16 points and ten rebounds in a loss to UT Dallas.

LeTourneau University junior guard Jaila Leaven (Sourlake, Texas) led the YellowJackets to their first home win of the season by scoring a game-high 20 points in a 62-55 win over Belhaven.

University of the Ozarks freshman forward Cassie Emerson (Jasper, Ark.) scored a career-high 20 points while shooting 8-of-16 from the floor in a loss to UT Tyler. For the week, she averaged 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and was 13-of-14 (92.8 percent) from the free throw line.

East Texas Baptist University sophomore forward Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) averaged a double-double on the week with 14.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. She had 20 points and shot 43.8 percent (7-of-16) from the floor to go with 13 boards in a win over Belhaven. Childress added nine points and seven rebounds at Louisiana College.

WEST DIVISION

Hardin-Simmons University senior center Heidi Schroeder (Montgomery, Texas) helped the Cowgirls snap an eight-game losing streak with 16 points and rebounds in the win over Sul Ross State. She followed with 16 points and eight boards in a loss to Howard Payne.

Howard Payne University junior guard Valarie Matlock (Azle, Texas) had 17 points in three assists in the Lady Jackets’ win at Hardin-Simmons.

Concordia University Texas senior guard Jaela Dejean (Houston, Texas) posted 13 points, five rebounds, eight assists and five steals as the Tornados defeated No. 25 Mary Hardin-Baylor 61-55.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Kendall Rollins (Fulshear, Texas) had 17 points, ten rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Cru’s loss at Concordia Texas. She also went 3-for-5 from three-point range.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: February 5-10, 2018

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dimitrius Underwood, So., G, UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Dimitrius Underwood (Mesquite, Texas) won his fourth Player of the Week honors of the year by averaging 29.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals, and a block per game in two principal ASC East road wins for the Comets. He scored a career-best 29 points Thursday, hitting 10-of-16 shots from the field, and added six rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 97-81 win at Ozarks. Underwood then scored 29 again with ten rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season in a 97-86 win over UT Tyler. He was 15-of-16 from free throw line for the week.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ephriam Price III, Jr., G, Concordia Texas

Concordia University Texas junior guard Ephriam Price III (Lake Charles, La.) led the Tornados to their second straight win, pouring in 34 points while shooting 69 percent (11-of-16) from the field as they defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor 105-98. He also posted four rebounds and two assists and was 6-for-11 from three-point territory. The award is the second of the season for Price and third in his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Louisiana College junior forward Devon Washington (Houston, Texas) averaged 26.7 points, and 12.0 rebounds as the Wildcats went 1-2 on the week. He scored 25 or more points in all three contests with his best game being a 30-point, 17-rebound performance against East Texas Baptist.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior forward Skyler Hadden (Waco, Texas) led the Patriots by averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as they defeated Ozarks and lost to UT Dallas. He opened the week with 16 points and seven boards in the win over the Eagles, then poured in 20 points on a senior day against the Comets. Hadden also averaged 3.5 assists per game.

LeTourneau University senior guard Alec Colhoff (Katy, Texas) was a consistent scoring threat last week while helping the YellowJackets go 2-0 with a pair of victories. After scoring 14 points against Louisiana College, he would play his final home game and score 13 points with six assists in a win over Belhaven.

University of the Ozarks senior forward Dylan Gray (Siloam Springs, Ark.) averaged 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game over two contests. He scored 17 points against UT-Tyler then poured in 20 points for the senior night.

East Texas Baptist University senior Jordan Gosey (Manor, Texas) was a stout, inside force in two key ASC wins to keep the Tigers in the hunt for first place in the East. He posted 18 points and nine rebounds at Louisiana College and scored 13 against Belhaven. For the week, Gosey averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

WEST DIVISION

Hardin-Simmons University junior guard Joe Hoeup (Santa Rosa, Texas) led the Cowboys with 23.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in a pair of home losses.

McMurry University sophomore forward Mike Williams Jr. (Houston, Texas) had a career-high 25 points with nine rebounds in a loss to ASC West Division leader Sul Ross State. He recorded 15 points and six boards in a win over Howard Payne. Williams shot 62.1 percent (18-of-29) from the field during the week.

Howard Payne University senior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas) averaged 32.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game as the Yellow Jackets were 1-1 on the week. He scored 35 points in a win at Hardin-Simmons, connecting on seven three-pointers in the game. Randall tied the program record for three-pointers made for the second time this year. Randall shot 12-of-23 (48 percent) from outside and 92 percent (12-of-13) from the free throw line in the two contests.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior forward Shaq Martin (Killeen, Texas) scored 17 points on 60 percent shooting in the Cru’s loss at Concordia. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out four assists without a turnover and posted two steals.

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner

American Southwest Conference