ASC’s Football Players Of The Week

ASC Football Players of the Week Go To McEachern, Roberson & Fierst

Hunter McEachern of Belhaven, Zack Roberson of Sul Ross State and Luke Fierst of Southwestern take home the fourth installment of ASC Football Players of the Week.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 23, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Hunter McEachern, QB, So., Belhaven

Belhaven University sophomore quarterback Hunter McEachern (Keller, Texas / UTEP) tied his school record with six touchdown passes. He was 33-for-51 passing for 495 yards and completed passes to 13 different receivers in the Blazers’ 79-40 loss to East Texas Baptist.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Zack Roberson, DL, Sr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State University senior defensive lineman Zack Roberson (Houston, Texas / Cypress Ridge HS) posted a team-high 12 tackles – 10 solo – in the Lobos’ 35-7 victory against McMurry. He also recorded a sack for a yard loss and four tackles for a loss of seven.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Luke Fierst, K, So., Southwestern

Southwestern University sophomore kicker Luke Fierst (Kerrville, Texas / Tivy HS) hit the game-winning field goal of 36 yards with 42 seconds to play in the Pirates’ 37-34 win at Louisiana College. He went 3-for-4 on field goal attempts, connecting from 20 yards and 19 yards as well, and was 4-for-4 on PATs.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Louisiana College junior wide receiver Drake Battaglia (Thibodaux, La. / Houma Christian) made three catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcat’s 37-34 loss to Southwestern. He recorded scores of 49 yards and 60 yards, with the latter tying the game with three minutes left in the contest.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore wide receiver Jonel Reed (Fort Worth, Texas / Boswell HS) had a career night with seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown as the top-ranked Cru defeated Texas Lutheran 50-7. He also had a career-long 20 yard run on a double reverse.

Southwestern junior quarterback Frederick Hover (McAllen, Texas / McAllen HS) led the Pirates fourth-quarter scoring drives to earn a 37-34 victory at Louisiana College. Hover recorded 365 yards of total offense – 87 yards on 17 carries and threw for 278 yards on 15-of-28 passing with two touchdowns.

Hardin-Simmons University running back Jaquan Hemphill (Coleman, Texas / Coleman HS) rushed 12 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns and had three receptions for 61 yards in the #7 Cowboys’ 63-3 victory over Howard Payne.

East Texas Baptist University senior quarterback Dru Smith (Sherman, Texas / Sherman HS) went 26-of-35 passing for 408 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 79-40 victory over Belhaven. He threw a 91-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gray in the second quarter. Smith also ran for a 23-yard touchdown.

Sul Ross State University senior quarterback James Davis (Houston, Texas / South HS) completed 10-of-21 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown as the Lobos defeated McMurry 35-7. He also carried the ball 14 times for 121.

Defensive

Howard Payne University freshman safety Tevin Dawson (Killeen, Texas / Ellison HS) led the Yellow Jackets with 11 tackles, 2.5 for a loss of 13 yards, and a sack for nine in their loss to #7 Hardin-Simmons.

Louisiana College senior linebacker Ryan DeMattie (Natchitoches, La. / Natchitoches Central HS) led the Wildcat defense with 21 tackles, seven solos, including one for a loss of three yards in their 37-34 loss to Southwestern.

Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore linebacker Jacari Reed (Beckville, Texas / Beckville HS) recorded a career-high number of tackles as a reserve in the #1 Cru’s 50-7 victory over Texas Lutheran. Reed compiled nine tackles, five solos, and helped limit the Bulldogs to just 150 yards of total offense and forced five turnovers.

East Texas Baptist junior CJ Johnson (Fort Worth, Texas / Alvarado HS) posted a career-high 4.5 sacks for 32 yards and had nine tackles – four solo – in the Tigers’ 79-40 victory over Belhaven. He also forced a fumble.

Special Teams

Howard Payne senior punter Caisson Monteith (Comanche, Texas / Comanche HS) had two punts for 97 yards and a 48.2 average in the Yellow Jackets’ loss to #7 Hardin-Simmons. Monteith recorded a long punt of 52 yards.

Louisiana College junior kicker Curtis Sebren (Dierks, Ark. / Dierks HS) drilled a pair of field goals of 43 yards and was 4-for-4 in PAT’s in the Wildcats’ defeat to Southwestern. He also averaged 49 yards per kickoff.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior kicker John Mowery (Cedar Park, Texas / Leander HS) scored ten total points as he went 2-for-2 on field goals and 4-for-5 extra points. He made field goals of 38 and 24 yards. During the game, Mowery’s ASC-record of 93 consecutive extra points snapped.

Hardin-Simmons junior punter/kick returner Reese Childress (Abilene, Texas / Abilene) returned two kickoffs for 60 yards, including a 58-yarder. He also punted twice for an average of 33.5 yards and came up with six catches for 113.

East Texas Baptist graduate kicker/punter Ryan Travis (Jacksonville, Texas / Jacksonville HS) went 9-of-10 on extra points and kicked a 32-yard field goal in the Tigers’ 79-40 win over Belhaven. He also averaged 62 yards per kickoff and 39.7 yards per punt.