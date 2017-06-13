August’s Solar Eclipse

The countdown is on for this summer’s highly anticipated solar eclipse happening in just two months. On Monday (Aug 21), daylight will fade to the level of a moonlit night as millions of Americans experience one of the most awesome shows of nature, a total solar eclipse. For the first time since 1918, the dark shadow of the moon will sweep coast-to-coast across the United States, putting 14 states in the path of totality and providing a spectacular view of a partial eclipse across all 50 states.

It is the path where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere, the corona, can be seen. It will stretch from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.