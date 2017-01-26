High School Hoops Preview Plus Mavs Win….Again

Paris – high school hoops will be on the air tomorrow night. The 16th ranked Paris Wildcats return home to host the Pittsburg Pirates. Paris is 4-0 in district 14-4A while Pitt sits one game back at 3-1. Tip off on 101.9 KBUS is set for 7:30. The North Lamar Panthers and Liberty Eylau Leopards will be battling to sit in the final playoff spot at Panther gym this evening. Both teams are 1-3 as they close out the first round of district play. Tip off on MIX 107.7 is at 7:30.

Mount Pleasant – After three years as a leader for the Mt. Pleasant Tiger basketball team, Senior Forward James Moore, will make a commitment to sign with NAIA Vanguard University in Costa Mesa, California. As a sophomore, Moore was named district newcomer of the year and offensive player of the year as a junior. The signing will be tomorrow afternoon at 2pm in Willie Williams Gym. The Tigers return to the court Friday night in Longview against Pine Tree.

Sulphur Springs – With district play opening tomorrow evening for the Sulphur Springs soccer team, the Wildcats wrapped up non-district play earlier this week with a challenging 1-nil victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jonathan Alvarez netted the eventual game winner to give the team a 7-1-1 record. Tomorrow, Sulphur Springs soccer begins 16-5A in Longview against Pine Tree. The Pirates are 3-4-1 on the season. Match time is at 7pm Friday evening.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks pick up a win over the New York Knicks 103-95. Harrison Barnes dropped in a team high 23 points for the Mavs. Seth Curry added 20 with three steals. Dirk had 19. The Mavs improve to 16-29 on the season and have won five of their last seven. Tonight they’ll take on Russell Westbrook and the OKC Thunder. Tip off is at 7pm.

Yesterday in the Australian Open, 9th ranked Rafa Nadal defeats 3rd ranked Milo Raonic in three sets to advance to the semi-final. Nadal will next face Roger Federer\Stan Wawrinka.

And Saturday afternoon the North team will take on the South in the college football Senior Bowl. Top seniors from across the country look to improve their draft stock for this coming April in a star studded exhibition match. Featured on the South squad will be Texas A&M Defensive End Daeshon Hall, Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds and Safety Justin Evans. Joining them will be TCU Defensive End Josh Carraway. Kickoff on Friday is set for 1:30.