HS Basketball Tournaments Plus Cowboys Smith Out Vs Philadelphia

Paris – The Paris Holiday Tournament tips off this morning with three area teams in action. Opening the first day, the North Lamar Panthers will take on Hope, Arkansas while the Clarksville Tigers open up against New Boston in the auxiliary gym. Both games tip off at 10am. The host team, Paris Wildcats, will be up against Gladewater at 12:40. The Chisum Mustangs begin the Ector to Tournament today and the Prairiland Patriots split a pair of games at the Mt. Vernon Tournament, falling to Bullard 43-37 before beating Longview Christian 50-30.

Mount Pleasant – Area teams are in tournament play this week. Host Mt. Vernon opened up their annual holiday tournament with a decisive 71-30 win over Saltillo. Up next the Purple Tigers will face off with Queen City at noon, followed by Bullard at 3:40. The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers win 68-41 over Mart at the Aggieland Invitational in Bryan, Texas. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils will be in Tyler to face West Rusk at noon. The Mt. Pleasant Tigers travel north on 271 for the Paris Holiday tournament. They’ll play a pair of games today taking on Waxahachie Life at 11:20am followed by Willis at 8:30pm. The Mt. Pleasant girls split their games at the Hallsville Tournament, falling to Bowie 57-44 before defeating Spring Hill 67-18.

Sulphur Springs – Area teams are in tournament play this week. The Sulphur Springs wildcats will take on Lufkin this evening in the night cap game of day one at the Longview Tournament. Tip off is at 9pm. The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats will take part in the Idabel tournament beginning today. They'll be up against Haworth, Oklahoma at 10am.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks fall to the Houston Rockets 123-107. James Harden led all scorers with 34 points and added eleven assists. Harrison Barnes led Mavs with 21. Dallas slips back into having the worst record in the Western Conference, tied with Phoenix at 9-23.

The Dallas Cowboys prepare for the regular season finale against Philadelphia this weekend, the team announced Tyron Smith will be held out of week 17 as a precaution to a minor knee injury he suffered against Detroit. The Cowboys expect to have their 4x pro-bowl left tackle for the post season.

And in college football bowl games, Army defeats UNT 38-31. Wake Forest beats Temple 34-26. Minnesota over Washington State 17-12 and Baylor defeats Boise State 31-12

Today number 23 Pitt plays Northwestern in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. 16th ranked West Virginia is in the Russell Athletic Bowl against Miami. Utah is up against Indiana in the Foster Farms Bowl and the Texas A&M Aggies take on Kansas State in the Advocare V100 Texas Bowl.