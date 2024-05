Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Thursday

East Semifinals G2

Cavaliers (0-1) at Boston Celtics (1-0) at 6:00 pm ESPN

West Semifinals G2

Mavericks (0-1) at Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) at 8:30 pm ESPN

In the east Wednesday, the Knicks lead the Pacers (2-0) with a 130-121 victory.

NHL

Thursday

Avalanche (1-0) at Dallas Stars (0-1) at 8:39 pm TNT

MLB

Wednesday

Athletics (19-20) 9 – Rangers (21-17) 4

Rangers (22-17) 12 – Athletics (18-21) 11

Rangers Idle

Thursday

Astros (12-24) at Bronx Yankees (25-13) at 4:05 pm

The Texas Rangers reacquired one of their World Series players Wednesday, landing switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade from the Chicago White Sox. They expect Grossman to return to a familiar role with the Rangers, getting at-bats as a designated hitter or outfielder against left-handed pitchers.

COLLEGE

Wednesday

Softball

No. 9 LSU (39-14) 3 – No. 20 Alabama (33-17) 2

North Texas 7 – Memphis 1

Kansas (28-24-1) 6 – Houston (25-30) 5

McNeese 8 – Houston Christian 6

Texas Tech (29-20) 10 – Iowa State (20-31) 9

TAMUC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field team is in Houston. They are chasing a Southland Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championship at Holloway Field on Rice’s campus.

HIGH SCHOOL

Regional Quarterfinals

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

No. 24 Canton 9 – Lindale 1

No. 9 Rockwall 6 – Wylie 4

No. 25 Queen City 13 – Mineola 1

No. 16 Whitesboro 17 – Gunter 0

Baseball

Celina 2 – Kennedale 1

Dodd City 11 – Perrin-Whitt 0

6A

Rockwall vs. Wylie or Mansfield G1 Wylie Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Sat

5A

Forney vs. Lovejoy at Rockwall 7:00 pmG1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:00 am

4A

Celina vs. Aubrey at Prosper Thu at 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Van at Lone Oak 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

Canton vs. Lindale at Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, Ge Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Rains vs. S&S Consolidated at Princeton 6:00 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

White Oak vs. Mt Vernon at Grand Saline 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm / K-Lake 97.7 – Internet

Whitesboro vs. Gunter, Whitesboro, Wed 6:00 pm One Game

Queen City vs. Mineola at Tatum 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Overton at Tyler Legacy 6:00 pm, G1-2 Fri 6:00 pm

Timpson vs. Shelbyville at Carthage 6:00 pm, G1Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

McLeod vs. Como-Pickton at Hooks 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 4:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City vs. Abbott at Kaufman Thu 6:30 pm One Game

1A Region III

Bloomburg vs. Neches at Tyler Legacy Tue 6:00 pm One Game

Area

BASEBALL

6A

Rockwall at Mansfield at Irving G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Jesuit 7:30 pm, G3 Jesuit Noon

5A

Lufkin vs. McKinney North at Mike Carter 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Forney at Whitehouse G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney 7:00 pm, G3 Athens 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Corsicana at Brook Hill 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Lovejoy vs. Porter at Lake Belton 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat

4A

Anna (13-16-2) vs. Godley (21-9-2) at Plano East 7:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Celina (30-5) vs. Kennedale (24-5), at 6:00 pm, G1 Cel Wed, G2 Ken Thu, G3, TBD Fri

Lindale vs. Sunnyvale at Lone Oak 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Ranchview at 6:30 pm G1 PG Thu, G2 RV Fri, G3 Paris Sat 2:00 pm

Benbrook vs. Van Alstyne at Carrollton 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 11:00 am

Farmersville (21-12) vs. Liberty-Eylau (24-7-1) Mt Pleasant 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Community vs. North Lamar at Bonham 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat TBD

3A

Edgewood vs. Paradise at Grand Prairie 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Gunter vs. Ponder at Gunter Thu 7:30 pm One Game

Tatum vs. Winnsboro G1 WN Wed 6:00 pm, G2-3 TA Fri 5:00 pm

West Rusk vs. DeKalb at Marshall 7:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Boyd vs. Pottsboro Guyer 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Rains vs. Whitesboro at Princeton 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Elysian Fields G1 Atlanta Thu 7:00 pm, G2 EF Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Carthage 1:00 pm

Harmony vs. Daingerfield at Longview 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Saturday Noon / Star 96.9 – Internet

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn vs. Collinsville

2A Region III

Kerens vs. Linden Kildare at Grand Saline G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm

Beckville vs. Maud at Winnsboro, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

Gary vs. Douglass at Carthage G1-2 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City vs. Perrin-Whitt at Gainesville G1-2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A Region III

Saltillo vs. Union Hill at Paris G1-2 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am

Neches vs. Sulphur Bluff at Tyler Legacy Thu 6:00 pm