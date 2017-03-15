HS District Baseball and Softball Begins Plus Rangers Lose to Diamondbacks

Paris – Last night in district play for high school baseball and softball teams the Prairland Patriots and Lady Patriots sweep the Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers. The Lady Patriots opened the night with a 3-0 shutout. Senior Bri Calabria picked up the win in the circle to lift Prairiland softball to 3-0 in district 13-3A. The Patriot varsity baseball team come from behind to beat Mt. Vernon 5-3. They improve to 1-1 in 13-3A. The Cooper Bulldogs add a win over Chisum 11-1. And in non-district action the North Lamar Panthers defeat Mabank 10-1.

Mount Pleasant – The district 16-5A Mt. Pleasant soccer team wrapped up an unbeaten season last night with a 2-0 win over Greenville. The 12-0 Tigers enter the playoffs next week as the district’s number one seed. They’ll face Forney at Greenville High School on Friday the 24th at 7pm . The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers beat Greenville 6-4 to finish district play at 5-7. The Mt. Pleasant softball team added a district win beating Hallsville in eight innings, 13-12. The Lady Tigers improve to 2-0 in district play and are 15-7 overall on the season. The Tiger baseball team dropped their game to Hallsville 7-0 are 0-1 in 16-5A.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cat soccer team finished the regular season on a high school beating Hallsville 2-1. The Lady Cats enter the playoffs as the district runner up after an 8-4 season. The varsity boys soccer team wrapped up the season with a 4-1 win over Hallsville.

Sulphur Springs baseball opens district 16-5A with a 13-8 win over Pine Tree. The Lady Cats drop to 1-1 after dropping a close game to the Lady Pirates 5-3. Mt. Vernon baseball and softball were swept at the hands of Prairiland. The boys fall 5-3. The Lady Tiger softball team falls 3-0.

Last night the Texas Rangers drop a Cactus League game to Arizona 12-0. The Rangers go to 5-12 on the spring season and will be back on the diamond this afternoon at 3:05pm

The Dallas Stars were crushed 7-1 at the hands of Edmonton. Dallas remains at 64 points and outside of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

The Mavs look to snap a two game skid tonight when they visit the Washington Wizards. Center Nerlens Noel, nursing a sore left knee, and Wesley Matthews suffering a strained right calf, are questionable for tonight’s game. Dallas is 3.5 games out of a playoff spot in the West. Tip off is at 6pm .

And March Madness is officially underway. In “the First Four,” Mount St. Mary’s edges out New Orleans 67-66. They’ll match up with the East Regions top seed, Villanova. And Kansas State wins the South Region’s 11 seed over Wake Forrest, 95-88. K State meets Cincinnati in the Round of 64.