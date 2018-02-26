Local Sports For Monday 2/26

In high school basketball over the weekend, on Friday night, the Mount Vernon girls snuck by Sunnyvale 41 to 40 and advanced to the regional finals. Meanwhile, the Chapel Hill Lady Devils fell to Pottsboro 52-45 in overtime, which ended their season. Mount Vernon and Pottsboro then met in the Region Championship on Saturday where the Lady Tigers rolled 53 -29 to advance to the final four in San Antonio for the second straight year. They will take on Brock Thursday afternoon at 3:00 pm in the Alamodome. Meanwhile, the Yantis girls lost to Fannindel 70-49 to end their season.

In boys action, the Mount Pleasant Tigers, in another thriller, defeated Liberty 64 to 62 to advance. The Tigers will now face Little Elm Tuesday night at 7:30 pm at A&M Commerce. The Sulphur Springs boys defeated Lone Star 58 – 41 Friday night to advance to a matchup with Prosper Tuesday night at 7:00 pm at Princeton high school. The Mount Vernon boys defeated White Oak 51-43 and advance to take on Sabine Tuesday night at 6:30 at Lindale. Sabine defeated Daingerfield 57-54. The Chapel Hill boys defeated Jefferson 64-61 in overtime to advance to play Troup, who ended Hughes Springs’ season with a 43-36 win. Chapel Hill will now face Troup Tuesday at 7:00 pm at Pine Tree. North Hopkins’ season came to an end as they lost the Clarksville 46-41.

Clarksville will now play Big Sandy on Tuesday night.

The Olympics are finally over and here’s your final medal count: Norway finished first with 39 medals including 14 gold, Germany finished second with 31 medals including 14 gold, Canada finished third with 29 medals and 11 gold, and the United States finished with 23 total medals which included nine gold. One of those gold medals was a thriller over Sweden in curling.

On a week when scores surged north of 1,000 over par, Justin Thomas held on and threw down a thrilling ending to the 2018 Honda Classic as he won in a one-hole playoff over Luke List. The victory was his second of the 2017-18 season, seventh in the last two years and eighth of his career.