NTCC – Eagles Baseball

The Northeast Texas Community College Eagles baseball team hosted two Kansas teams, Pratt Community College and Hutchinson Community College, over the past weekend. The Eagles came out on top 3-1 for the four-game stretch. Home runs, which included a walk-off by Kyle Moos in the tenth inning, helped lead to the Eagles’ success.

The team got off to a great start on Friday as pitchers Brady Batten, Max Martinez and Tommy Kay combined to deliver a shutout, helping the team defeat the Pratt Beavers, 13-0.

The Eagles caught an early lead in the first inning of Friday’s game after Nelson Torres homered to left field, scoring Will Dawson.

Bats came to life for Northeast in the second and fifth innings. Chase Talbot and Jhosmel Rodriguez both doubled in the second and Darien Simms singled to left field, cushioning the lead.

Torres opened up the fifth with a home run, and Kyle Moos scored for the Eagles after Rodriguez singled to left field. With two outs, Simms tacked on two more runs to the scoreboard with a hard ground ball.

Northeast ended the game with 14 hits and didn’t commit a single error.

The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader proved to be a challenge for the Eagles. Pratt proved to be too much for Northeast and ended the seven-inning game, 14-2.

The Beavers snagged the lead, gaining three runs in the top of the third. Taylor Barber tried to get things going for the Eagles in the fifth with a hard ground ball to right field, scoring Jhosmel Rodriguez. But pitcher Tanner Kleinsasser quickly closed out the inning, striking out Eagles’ Will Dawson. Pratt secured their win in the seventh with another four runs in the top and a quick three-out performance.

In Saturday’s nightcap, the Eagles looked to win the tied series and took control late in the game. The team dominated the sixth inning, adding eight more runs to their three runs in the fifth. With only one out, Northeast’s Manny Garcia grounded into a fielder’s choice, sending Chandler Dean home. The Eagles continued to capitalize off hits by Nelson Torres, Justin Bundy, Kyle Moos, and Dean. Pratt managed to put one on the board in the seventh, but Northeast was able to match and secured a 12-5 win.

Fresh off a winning series, the Northeast Eagles faced the Hutchinson Blue Dragons on Sunday afternoon. A walk-off home run by Kyle Moos led the Eagles to victory in the tenth inning. Manny Garcia also homered in the second, putting Northeast on the board. Chandler Dean recorded the win for the team. He pitched three innings, gave up zero runs, struck out two, and allowed two hits and one walk.

The Eagles will travel to Ranger, TX on Feb. 17 and 18 for a three-game series against Ranger College and will return home Feb 21 to face TCS Post Grad.