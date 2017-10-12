Paris Wildcat Sports

Just a friendly reminder that I am selling Homecoming tickets all this week. It is an excellent way to avoid the rush and be able to sit where you want in the reserved section.

Freshman and JV Wildcat football will play at Wildcat Stadium Thursday (Oct 12) against Liberty Eylau. The 7th and 8th-grade Wildcat football team travel to Liberty Eylau on Thursday Night.

Wildcats will be away this Friday (Oct 13). They will be traveling to Liberty Eylau, kick off at 7:30.

If you can’t make the game, you can always turn your radio on and tune in to KBUS, 101.9.

Varsity Ladycat Volleyball will be playing Friday night vs. Pleasant Grove at Wildcat Gym. The time I have right now for their tip-off is 4:30.

Be safe

Go Cats Go!!!

Nancy Morgan