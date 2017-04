Paris Regional Medical Center, North Lamar ISD, local emergency services, first responders and law enforcement officers will hold a “Mass Casualty Incident” training exercise tomorrow. The purpose of the exercise is to test the emergency services preparedness and emergency response to a mass casualty incident involving a school bus. This drill tests the ability of the school, as well as the hospital, to respond to the patients’ and parents’ needs. The drill will be held from 1 – 4pm.