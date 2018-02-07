Signing At Paris High School

Paris High School senior Lilly Lewis signed a letter of intent for track at The University of Texas at Dallas. Seated, from left, are brother Tate Lewis, father Duane Lewis, Lilly, mother Cheri Lewis, grandmother Cheryl Waldroupe and grandfather Rick Waldroupe. Standing are assistant athletics director Chad Helberg, coach Clint Cobb, athletics director Steven Hohenberger, principal Chris Vaughn, and Superintendent, Paul Jones.

Paris High School senior Ashton Savage signed a letter of intent to play football at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas. Seated, from left, are father Quincy Hayden, sister Kinsley Hayden, Ashton, mother Ashley Robinson, and aunt Meida Robinson. Standing are coach Tony Grosso, athletics director Steven Hohenberger, assistant athletics director Chad Helberg, principal Chris Vaughn, superintendent Paul Jones, and brother J.T. Robinson.

Paris High School senior Jordan Furtch signed a letter of intent to play football at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, Arkansas. Seated, from left, are stepfather Glenn Scott, mother Michiel Scott, Jordan, and nephew Kai Furtch. Standing are coach Jeremy Beshirs, coach Larry McFarlin, coach Tony Grosso, assistant athletics director Chad Helberg, coach Michael Johnson, athletics director Steven Hohenberger, principal Chris Vaughn, superintendent Paul Jones, and coach Herb Smith.

Paris High School senior Donovan Williams signed a letter of intent to play football at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Seated, from left, are father Tyrone Williams, mother Nakeshia Jenkins, Donovan, grandmother Doris Williams, and sister Shataria Williams. Standing are coach Herb Smith, assistant athletics director Chad Helberg, coach Tony Grosso, athletics director Steven Hohenberger, coach Michael Johnson, cousin Zyruis Williams, superintendent Paul Jones, principal Chris Vaughn, and brother Do’Rian Williams.